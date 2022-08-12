ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Centre for the Arts hosts Faculty Art Show on 9/9/22

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
CENTREVILLE — The second annual faculty art exhibition showcasing Queen Anne’s County Public Schools’ Art Teachers is being hosted by the Queen Anne’s Centre for the Arts from Sept. 9 – Oct. 7 and will feature artwork ranging from drawings, paintings, photographs and sculptures.

The opening reception is Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. It is free and open to the public and builds off the historic first exhibition that was held last year on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It is a goal for the Centre for the Arts that the public will come out and join the art teachers in celebrating their creative works that will be on exhibit this September.

