ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 33

Herbert Holzbauer
3d ago

enough with the greed and lying made ok BECAUSE it happens in plain sight...for some enough money is never enough and no amount of pain inflicted even registers. we need laws to stop ppl without conscience

Reply
16
Frankie
2d ago

BUT THE Government needs 87,000 new Armed IRS agents, for 1% of our tax payers like Mark Cuban. If you believe that I have a free Bridge in Boston for you😁 If your voter card says Republican they will be at your door!

Reply(4)
9
Bernell’s Ghost
1d ago

Interesting timing. He’s just successfully launched a business that makes buying medication cheeper. It’s almost as if big pharma wasn’t happy about that.

Reply
6
Related
EWN

Voyager Digital Promotion Leaves Mark Cuban Facing Legal Action

Mark Cuban has been sued for an alleged role in promoting Voyager Digital. The lawsuit alleges that Cuban made multiple statements that were proof of his role in promoting what the filing calls a Ponzi scheme. Voyager CEO and co-founder Stephen Ehrlich is also a defendant. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban...
BUSINESS
Vice

FBI ‘Lied’ About Its Intentions, Planned to Seize Contents of Private Vaults, Lawyers Say

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. During its investigation of a business in California that offers secure deposit boxes to clients, the FBI planned to use civil forfeiture to sell every asset worth over $5,000 in every customer’s box before a judge had even seen an application for a warrant to raid the business, according to a new analysis by the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that is legally representing people who said the FBI seized their assets in an overly broad operation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Ex-Assistant Claims Actress ‘Failed To Pay’ Her $300k: Court Documents

Tracee Ellis Ross’ ex-personal assistant revealed the amount of money she believes the Hollywood star owes her in their war over wages, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the lawyer for Ross’ one-time employee Samantha Wilkins said the actress “failed to pay” his client “approximately $300,000.00 in wages and penalties.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Wilkins sued Ross and her company Joy Mill Entertainment. In court documents, Wilkins said she started working for the actress in November 2019 and ended in July 2021. Her initial rate of pay was $25 per hour which included meal breaks....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Robert Brockman Dies While Awaiting Tax Evasion Trial

Robert Brockman, the multi-billionaire recently indicted in the largest-ever tax evasion case against an individual in the U.S., died Friday at age 81. The businessman, who founded the prominent software company Reynolds & Reynolds, suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. His lawyers had argued his condition made him unfit to stand trail, but a court ruled otherwise, setting his trail date for February of next year. His attorney, Kathy Keneally, railed against that decision Saturday, saying the government had “wasted time and resources indicting a man who had progressive dementia and was terminally ill.” Brockman leaves behind a wife, son, brother, two grandchildren, and an estimated $4.7 billion fortune.Read it at Bloomberg
ECONOMY
Complex

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Began Moving $11K a Day Into Alleged Shell Company After Losing Sandy Hook Case

Alex Jones began funneling $11,000 a day into an alleged shell company after he was deemed, by default, to have defamed Sandy Hook parents, an expert testified Friday. Jones was found in default last year after he ignored court orders during discovery. After a dramatic trial this week to assess damages, a jury ordered him to pay $4.11 million in compensatory damages, which are based on proven harm or loss. On Friday, the jury will hear evidence of Jones’ financial standing so they can assess punitive damages, which are intended to deter harmful behavior. Bernard Pettingill, a forensic economist, testified that it was difficult to assess Jones’ worth as he has provided such little information. He estimated InfoWars made $64 million last year, and Jones and his company Free Speech Systems are worth $135 million to $270 million. Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy last week, but Pettingill said Jones has a $53 million debt to himself that makes him look like he’s in dire straits when he’s not. He also alleged that Jones started transferring $11,000 per day into a shell company, although Jones’ lawyers maintain it was a real company.
ECONOMY
HipHopDX.com

R. Kelly's $28K Prison Inmate Fund Seized By Feds - Only Has $500 Left

New York, NY – R. Kelly has taken another loss after the feds reportedly seized his inmate commissary fund. According to Bloomberg, the disgraced singer failed to pay $140,000 in court-ordered fines, so prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000. A letter sent on August 4 said...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Digital Asset#Class Action Lawsuit#Web3 Policy#The Moskowitz Law Firm#Americans#Ponzi#The Dallas Maverick
Law & Crime

Judge Orders Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s Jet, Purchased with Stolen Client Money and Seized in 2019

A federal judge today ordered the forfeiture of a jet Michael Avenatti bought with stolen client money. The five-page order from Senior U.S. District Judge James V. Selna in the Central District of California provides 30 days for anyone other than Avenatti to request a hearing “to adjudicate the validity” of their claimed interest in the Honda HA-420 aircraft, originally valued at $4.5 million.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
BET

Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate

Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy