Herbert Holzbauer
3d ago
enough with the greed and lying made ok BECAUSE it happens in plain sight...for some enough money is never enough and no amount of pain inflicted even registers. we need laws to stop ppl without conscience
Frankie
2d ago
BUT THE Government needs 87,000 new Armed IRS agents, for 1% of our tax payers like Mark Cuban. If you believe that I have a free Bridge in Boston for you😁 If your voter card says Republican they will be at your door!
Bernell’s Ghost
1d ago
Interesting timing. He’s just successfully launched a business that makes buying medication cheeper. It’s almost as if big pharma wasn’t happy about that.
