ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'War Minus Shooting': Partition Created Fierce Cricket Rivalry

By Shahid HASHMI, with Faisal KAMAL in New Delhi
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

66% Of World Will Starve To Death In First Years Of Nuclear War: Study

More than half of the world's population will die from starvation in an event of a full-scale nuclear war, a new study showed. A new Nature Food study published Monday indicated that 66% of the world's population or more than 5 billion people would likely die from starvation within two years should Russia and the United States engage in a nuclear war.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Manjrekar
Person
Rajiv Gandhi
Person
Aaqib Javed
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Wasim Akram
AFP

Rohingya demand security as UN rights chief visits Bangladesh camps

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh on Tuesday implored the United Nations rights chief for protection after recent murders that have again left members of the stateless minority fearful for their safety. Bachelet is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh before her term as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights ends later this month. 
WORLD
International Business Times

South Korea Offering Large-scale Aid Package For North's Nukes

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he will offer a wide-ranging aid package to the North in return for denuclearisation, a deal long seen as a non-starter for Pyongyang. The proposal comes days after the North threatened to "wipe out" Seoul authorities over a recent Covid-19 outbreak and less...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket World Cup#Indian Cricket#Cricket Matches
International Business Times

Kenya Set To Learn Outcome Of Tight Election Race

Kenya is expected Monday to learn the outcome of its closely-fought presidential election after a long wait for results that has put the nation on edge. Deputy President William Ruto was leading with slightly more than 51 percent of the vote against 48 percent for Raila Odinga, based on official results from more than 80 percent of constituencies, according to a tally published by the Daily Nation newspaper.
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Bolsonaro, Lula To Launch Campaigns In Brazil

The race for Brazil's October elections officially opens Tuesday with dueling campaign events by far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighting the South American giant's deep divides. Front-runners Bolsonaro and Lula, who have in reality been on the campaign trail for months, will make...
POLITICS
International Business Times

'No Use Worrying': Taiwanese Tourists Carry On Despite China Threat

Visiting Taiwan's tiny Kinmen Islands last week, Joseph Lin practised standing up on his paddleboard, drifting across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, where days earlier fighter jets had screamed overhead. The Taiwanese islets, just two miles from China's coast, have become a popular tourist destination, and Beijing's massive military...
TRAVEL
International Business Times

Nadal Missing From Spain's Davis Cup Squad, Djokovic To Play For Serbia

Rafael Nadal will sit out the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month after not being named in the Spain team on Monday, while Novak Djokovic is set to lead group rivals Serbia. The 36-year-old Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open titles earlier this year to...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

Five Die In Ecuador Blast Officials Blame On Crime Gangs

Five people died and 16 were injured in an explosion Sunday in the Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil in an attack the government blamed on organized crime, officials said. President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the country's second largest city of Guayaquil, where eight houses and two cars were destroyed in the blast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Oil Prices Extend Losses In Asia, Equities Rise

Oil prices extended losses Tuesday after weak US and Chinese data reinforced recession expectations, though equities won support from hopes the figures will allow central banks to temper their pace of interest rate hikes. Stock traders tracked a Wall Street advance led by tech firms thanks to an increase in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy