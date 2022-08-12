ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather tracker: deadly floods in South Korea and drought in China

By Azure Prior for MetDesk
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RUcz_0hEQO5o800
A flooded area of Seoul on Wednesday Photograph: Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images

Extreme flooding in South Korea this week submerged streets, cars and buildings, as torrential downpours brought more than a month’s worth of rainfall in the space of a few days. Between Monday and Wednesday a cumulative total of 525mm – a little over 20 inches – was recorded in Seoul.

At least nine people are confirmed to have died from the floods and many more are reported injured or missing. High rainfall rates and flooding during the monsoon season in South Korea is common, with average rainfall of up to 10mm a day and 250mm in the month of August. However, this week rainfall accumulations far exceeded these typical conditions.

We can expect to see continued extreme flooding scenarios into the future as average temperatures across the Korean peninsula have increased by about 1.7C since 1912. The warmer air is able to hold more moisture and therefore there will be more frequent and intense rainfall events.

East Asia has also been subject to extreme heat over the past week, particularly affecting China. The temperature at Shanghai’s Xujiahui station reached 40.1C on Thursday. Since records began in 1873 there have been 20 instances of temperatures surpassing 40C in Shanghai, six of which have occurred in 2022.

In addition to the extreme heat across China, drought is becoming an increasing problem, in particular for the Yangtze River basin, which comprises a fifth of the total area of China and contains a third of China’s population. As of July, the basin had seen 40% only of the rainfall it had during the same period last year, with some places seeing 20 consecutive days without any measurable rainfall.

Water levels in the main flow of the river are about 5 metres lower than this time last year. Drought is affecting 830,000 people, along with large areas of farmland. Throughout next week the basin is likely to see very little or any rain at all, with intense heat dominating and the drought worsening.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

North and South Korea relations: what’s behind the tensions – in 30 seconds

North and South Korea share a language and traditional culture, but politically their modern history is one of conflict and division. The Korean peninsula, a Japanese colony from 1910 to 1945, was roughly divided in two along the 38th parallel by US and Soviet occupying forces at the end of the second world war. In 1948, North Korea was established by Kim Il-sung – the first of three generations of the Kim dynasty to have ruled the country with an iron fist. The South, a US ally, was proclaimed a republic the same year.
WORLD
The Conversation UK

Russian aggression in Ukraine may prompt Japan and South Korea to abandon nuclear non-proliferation – here’s why

The war in Ukraine called into question many of the fundamental pillars of the international order. The European security system that has developed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact has received a shattering blow. A war of aggression by a major power intent to destroy a neighbouring state and annex significant territories has broken with major taboos, not to mention international law.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#East China#Seoul#Korean
Washington Examiner

China and South Korea square off over missile defense

A bilateral meeting between the Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers isn’t normally a newsworthy event. But when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin flew to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a five-hour session, the two men walked away without resolving an issue that has confounded bilateral relations for years: Seoul’s deployment of the U.S.-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System, or THAAD.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
UPI News

4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico

July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy