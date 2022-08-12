ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth 400 bringing anniversary celebration to Weymouth Landing Saturday

By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
WEYMOUTH – The tour of the town’s villages as part of Weymouth's 400th anniversary commemoration will make a stop in Weymouth Landing on Saturday. The stop is the fourth on a tour that has so far included Jackson, Columbian and Bicknell squares.

George Raymond, president of Weymouth 400, the group in charge of marking the town's anniversary, said the response to the festivals has been "overwhelmingly positive."

This month, several events will take place in the area of Weston Park and Tufts Library. The highlight will be the Weymouth Landing/02188 Village Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Activities will include live music by Pat Dowling and Annie Brobst, kids’ games and face painting, and more than 40 vendors, shops, restaurants, food trucks and more from zip code 02188.

A new nonprofit, the Weymouth Libraries Foundation, will also make its debut at the festival. Matt Tallon, president of the foundation and vice chair of the Board of Library Trustees, said the goal is to have a strong nonprofit to support the new 50,000 square-foot Tufts Library, which opened in 2020.

“The library has been getting decent funding from the town, but that mostly covers staffing and programing,” Tallon said. “The goal is for the library to have a chunk of money available for different capital investments.”

Weymouth 400 has partnered with Veterans & Athletes United to host the VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial from Aug. 15 to 19 at Tufts Library.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial honors the more than 7,000 U.S. military service members who have died since Sept. 11, 2001. It features a 6-foot by 28-foot American flag made of more than 7,000 red, blue and silver dog tags inscribed with the name of fallen service members.

The size of the flag is also significant, as it represents the length and width of a U.S. flag when draped over a service member’s casket.

An opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

“The VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial has a special place in our hearts here in Weymouth, especially because we are home to many Gold Star families,” Raymond said.

