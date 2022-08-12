ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Franklin Street home of Quincy Creamery, Edmea's Tailoring to be torn down

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1te1ft_0hEQO29x00

QUINCY – The building that houses Quincy Creamery and Edmea's Tailoring is set to be torn down and replaced with a new Dunkin' store next to its existing location on Franklin Street.

The three-storefront building was purchased by Bike Realty, LLC for $2 million last year. Bike Realty is owned by Donovan Services, which operates the Dunkin' next door at 95 Franklin St.

A representative from Quincy‘s planning department said the buyer plans to tear down the Quincy Creamery building at 107 Franklin St., build a new Dunkin' in its place and turn the existing storefront into general retail space. The drive-through line for the new location – which currently stretches into the street on busy mornings – would then wrap around the backof both buildings and have room for 22 cars.

“This project will do so much to alleviate the traffic problem,” Patrick Foley, a lawyer for Donovan Services said. “It’s going to make it easier on the customers.”

Rob Stevens, direcor of community development for Quincy, said the plans will likely be discussed at the planning board's September meeting. Foley said demolition would likely take place early next year

Quincy Creamery and Edmea's Tailoring will close in the next few weeks. The building's third commercial space was occupied by Quincy's Hungry Tummy restaurant until earlier this year, when it relocated to a larger space down the street.

"A lot of people have come to say to goodbye, a lot of people have cried," said Edmea Baird, owner of the tailoring business. "There isn't a tailor in the area anymore. If you want something done you have to go to a bigger business or a dry cleaner."

Baird opened her shop in 2003 and has done tailoring, alterations and other work ever since. She said the new property owner will be tearing down the building to make room for a parking lot.

"it's a little bit sad, it's bittersweet," she said Tuesday. "On the one side, I've been in this business for 47 years and it's my life. But on the other side, it's time to go. I'm 62 years old and I'm just not up for moving and starting over."

Baird, who lives in Weymouth, immigrated to United States 22 years ago and opened her shop shortly after. A sign on the shop door informs customers she has stopped accepting clients and will close for good on Aug. 15.

Lynne Galligan, owner of the Quincy Creamery, said Sept. 3 will be her last day serving up frappes, doggie cups and cones of homemade ice cream. The locally favorite shop – known in part for its Brain Freeze Challenge of eight scoops of ice cream with six toppings, four candies, whipped cream, nuts and cherries to be finished in half an hour – is in its 14th year.

"It's sad, but I'm going to retire," Galligan, who will turn 72 this year, said. "It's time. We looked around for another place, but the rents have tripped and the electric bill has doubled and you can only charge so much for an ice cream cone."

Galligan sold her ice cream making business and equipment to a buyer in New Hampshire. She said customers have been begging her to find a new place and holding out hope that something can be done.

"My customers aren't too happy with me," she said. "But there's nothing I can do about it. It's too late now."

Galligan said tenants were first told about the sale of the property last year but told the new buyer wasn't exactly sure what would be done with the property. They weren't given the option to renew their leases.

