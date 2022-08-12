ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin eager to terminate contract

Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is reportedly looking to have his current contract terminated ahead of a likely summer exit, The Sun reports. After falling out of favour at the beginning of last season, Bellerín remains available in the market, following a year out on loan with boyhood club Real Betis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
