Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Darwin Nunez sent off for headbutt in first Premier League start
Darwin Nunez made a terrible start to his career at Anfield, getting a red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the second half of Liverpool's game with Crystal Palace. Nunez signed for a potential record fee for Liverpool in the summer, essentially replacing Sadio Mane, who moved to Bayern Munich.
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin eager to terminate contract
Arsenal right-back Héctor Bellerín is reportedly looking to have his current contract terminated ahead of a likely summer exit, The Sun reports. After falling out of favour at the beginning of last season, Bellerín remains available in the market, following a year out on loan with boyhood club Real Betis.
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
Man United target who wants to join Liverpool rejects new deal at current club
Brazilian youngster Joao Gomes has rejected his latest contract offer from Flamengo amid his public desire to join Liverpool. Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Gomes revealed “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.”. He continued “playing in the Champions League is my...
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Exclusive: Alan Shearer has 'no doubt' that Duncan Ferguson was harder than Roy Keane
Alan Shearer has said there is "no doubt" that Duncan Ferguson is the hardest player he came across in his career, putting the fiery Scotsman ahead of Manchester United legend Roy Keane. No player has had more red cards in the Premier League than Ferguson, who is level with Patrick...
Cristiano Ronaldo looked 'dusted' vs Brentford and Man Utd fans are convinced it's the end
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped one of the worst performances of his Manchester United career in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford and fans think it could be the end. United were demolished at the Gtech Community Stadium and they're currently bottom of the Premier League after losing their opening two Premier League games.
Man Utd close to signing Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Manchester United could be close to making their fourth signing of the summer, with Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha the latest player linked. United are in desperate need of more signings, after an absolutely abysmal start to the Premier League season has seen them hit rock bottom after just two games.
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Antonio Conte sends message to Thomas Tuchel after heated touchline exchange
Antonio Conte took to Instagram to send a message to Thomas Tuchel after their heated exchange on the touchline. The pair was involved in two bust ups during the pulsating 2-2 draw between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. However, it could have been three altercations between...
Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers his take on the Manchester City star
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his new striker Darwin Nunez will not become engaged in a goal scoring competition with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The transfers of both Nunez and Haaland sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League community early in the window. Whether it was the gravity...
