Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, the new drama series based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Described as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life, the Sons of Anarchy star will play Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO