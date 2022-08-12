Read full article on original website
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Upcoming Hallmark Movies: Full List Of New Titles And Premiere Dates
Here's what's coming up for Hallmark Channel movies!
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
Steve Martin Is Ready to Retire After Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin is busier than ever, but he says he's ready to slow down. Martin, now 76, currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Meanwhile, the actor is also on tour with Short, with whom he's performed live shows since 2015. He also has a 12th book coming out, as well as a documentary about his life and career.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is making a huge move this fall. The reality competition series, formerly on ABC for 16 years, will air live exclusively on Disney+ starting in September. Season 31 will premiere Monday, September 19 on the streaming service, with an official start time to be announced at a later date. So how can you watch Dancing With the Stars when it makes its switch from broadcast to streaming? Here, we’ve compiled everything there is to know so far.
Charlie Hunnam's Shantaram First Look Revealed by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, the new drama series based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Described as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life, the Sons of Anarchy star will play Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.
Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great
Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions
Click here to read the full article. We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the Race Familiar faces lead the Beat Actor fray. Oscar-winners back in contention include Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black...
Jon Hamm joins The Morning Show after he starred in viral ad for Apple TV+ jokingly calling out the streamer for not hiring him
Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show centers on, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of...
‘Sanctuary’ First Look: Margaret Qualley Is a Sinister Dominatrix in Slinky TIFF-Selected Thriller
Click here to read the full article. Once upon a time in a sugar daddy’s bed, Margaret Qualley whipped a wealthy man into shape. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Qualley stars as a dominatrix sex worker in the TIFF 2022-selected thriller “Sanctuary.” Filming recently wrapped in New York City with first look images available on the heels of the TIFF premiere announcement for this fall. Penned by “Homecoming” co-creator Micah Bloomberg and directed by SXSW “The Heart Machine” helmer Zachary Wigon, “Sanctuary” takes place over the course of one night in a hotel room where Rebecca (Qualley) seduces her elite...
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
