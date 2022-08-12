ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Contemporary Austin presents "The Whisperers" performance

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Collaboration is central to artist Tarek Atoui’s work. Before The Whisperers opened to the public, three musicians-in-residence each spent two weeks experimenting with innovative sound-making materials.
Blanton Museum of Art presents "Fantastically French! Design and Architecture in 16th- to 18th-Century Prints" closing day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From arabesques to grotesques and from sphinxes to snails, French printmakers combined ancient decorative motifs with newly invented ones to create designs for everything from jewelry to architectural façades. Beginning in the mid-sixteenth century with ornamentation for the royal hunting lodge of Fontainebleau, through garden designs at the palace of Versailles, to patterns for eighteenth-century home furnishings, prints were important sites of invention and served as vehicles for the proliferation of decorative motifs across a variety of media. Drawing primarily from the Blanton’s extensive holdings of French prints, this exhibition invites visitors to look closely at exquisite details, marvel at fantastic forms, and take delight in ornate embellishments that celebrate the creativity of artistic imagination across three centuries.
Fareground Food & Wine Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Guests can explore the best of all Fareground has to offer at Fareground Food & Wine Festival. Visitors will collect passport stamps and receive a total of 10 specialty and classic bites, plus featured wines at DRINK and Ellis and a specialty wine tasting experience on the shaded Ellis Oak Deck.
