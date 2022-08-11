Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
Conrad Kress wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conrad Kress wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Ed Case wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ed Case wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Hawaii's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning...
Comments / 0