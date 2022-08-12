Despite recent additions, local police departments facing hiring, retention challenges

RISING SUN — Mayor Travis Marion swore in two new officers and promoted two others during a recent Rising Sun town meeting in a ceremony where the men were introduced by Francis “Chip” Peterson, chief of police.

Also, Master Patrol Officer Daniel Stickney was named 2021 Police Officer of the Year.

Rising Sun now has five uniformed officers, with the addition of Joseph Cunningham and Steven Moore Jr. to the force. Cunningham, a former Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputy, started patrols Wednesday while Moore will head to training in Carroll County starting Sept. 19.

“He’ll train six months,” Peterson said of the academy time. Once completed he will train in town with other officers before patrolling on his own. Moore has the passion and drive for law enforcement, the chief said.

“He’s qualified so we’re taking the gamble and sending him to the academy,” he said.

Also, Peterson promoted Master Patrol Officers Stephen McKinney and Daniel Stickney to the rank of Corporal.

“They’ve been MPOs for years,” said Chief of Police Francis “Chip” Peterson, adding becoming corporal was the next step in the process. “We now have the potential for shift supervisors but that’s down the road.”

Like many other law enforcement agencies, Rising Sun has been working at less than full capacity. It’s the same story in Elkton, where Mayor Rob Alt told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that Elkton should have 45 officers but only has 41.

Chief Carolyn Rogers said that there are two officers in the academy right now but do not count toward the shortage. She said public sentiment is working against recruiting efforts. She sees that when posting those job openings online.

“When I look at our Facebook page I see the comments,” she said. “Who wants to risk your life for $50,000?”

Elkton recently upped the starting salary to just over $50,000 for a non-certified officer. That’s the pay while in training, in return for a three-year contract.

The North East Police Department is at full complement for the first time in years, said NEPD Chief Steven Yates.

“Sometimes we were as short as three,” Yates said, noting that — counting himself — there are currently 12 sworn officers protecting the town.

Meanwhile, Perryville Chief of Police Robert Nitz has plans to add two more officers in April 2023, which will bring the department to 14 sworn officers. With Great Wolf Lodge planning to open a year from now, plus all the new houses and businesses that will follow in the resort’s wake, Nitz knows he’ll need additional manpower.

“Ideally I’d like to hire two more,” he said, but added that hiring in the field has become increasingly hard.

“Especially in this current climate. No one wants to be a police officer,” Nitz said.

Rising Sun just gave its officers a pay increase. Nitz said Perryville offers its first responders that live in town — including police — a $100 credit on property taxes, but not what he considers “a true retirement plan.”

“We have a 457B,” Nitz said. “The town matches 3% of the contribution.”

“Not having that pension is a detraction to attracting good candidates,” Nitz said.

Rogers said the town has a collective bargaining agreement the the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge for its officers. That binding arbitration has been in place since 2010.

Yates said North East officers can take their patrol cars home, which is a bonus. Like Perryville, North East has the 457B plan for retirement planning. He prefers that over a pension, which he said can be diminished at the will of a town.

“That’s how we got one of our officers,” he said, noting that officer left Baltimore City Police because of pension decline. “North East does have great benefits ... and we try to give officers a good work environment.”

Elkton Police allows take-home cars and other benefits.

“We allow tattoos, which other agencies do not and we have a facial hair policy,” Rogers said. Even more important, officers have been issued out vest carriers.

“This allows you to carry some equipment in pockets on the vest instead of on a gun belt. It’s better for your back,” she said.

Perryville will also reimburse an officer who has put himself through an academy, paying $5,000 over a 6-year period of employment.

Rogers said in her observation law enforcement is about passion for and service to the community.

“It’s the best job ever.”