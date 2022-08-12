ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, MD

Despite recent additions, local police departments facing hiring, retention challenges

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bocwP_0hEQM3yG00

RISING SUN — Mayor Travis Marion swore in two new officers and promoted two others during a recent Rising Sun town meeting in a ceremony where the men were introduced by Francis “Chip” Peterson, chief of police.

Also, Master Patrol Officer Daniel Stickney was named 2021 Police Officer of the Year.

Rising Sun now has five uniformed officers, with the addition of Joseph Cunningham and Steven Moore Jr. to the force. Cunningham, a former Cecil County Sheriff’s Deputy, started patrols Wednesday while Moore will head to training in Carroll County starting Sept. 19.

“He’ll train six months,” Peterson said of the academy time. Once completed he will train in town with other officers before patrolling on his own. Moore has the passion and drive for law enforcement, the chief said.

“He’s qualified so we’re taking the gamble and sending him to the academy,” he said.

Also, Peterson promoted Master Patrol Officers Stephen McKinney and Daniel Stickney to the rank of Corporal.

“They’ve been MPOs for years,” said Chief of Police Francis “Chip” Peterson, adding becoming corporal was the next step in the process. “We now have the potential for shift supervisors but that’s down the road.”

Like many other law enforcement agencies, Rising Sun has been working at less than full capacity. It’s the same story in Elkton, where Mayor Rob Alt told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that Elkton should have 45 officers but only has 41.

Chief Carolyn Rogers said that there are two officers in the academy right now but do not count toward the shortage. She said public sentiment is working against recruiting efforts. She sees that when posting those job openings online.

“When I look at our Facebook page I see the comments,” she said. “Who wants to risk your life for $50,000?”

Elkton recently upped the starting salary to just over $50,000 for a non-certified officer. That’s the pay while in training, in return for a three-year contract.

The North East Police Department is at full complement for the first time in years, said NEPD Chief Steven Yates.

“Sometimes we were as short as three,” Yates said, noting that — counting himself — there are currently 12 sworn officers protecting the town.

Meanwhile, Perryville Chief of Police Robert Nitz has plans to add two more officers in April 2023, which will bring the department to 14 sworn officers. With Great Wolf Lodge planning to open a year from now, plus all the new houses and businesses that will follow in the resort’s wake, Nitz knows he’ll need additional manpower.

“Ideally I’d like to hire two more,” he said, but added that hiring in the field has become increasingly hard.

“Especially in this current climate. No one wants to be a police officer,” Nitz said.

Rising Sun just gave its officers a pay increase. Nitz said Perryville offers its first responders that live in town — including police — a $100 credit on property taxes, but not what he considers “a true retirement plan.”

“We have a 457B,” Nitz said. “The town matches 3% of the contribution.”

“Not having that pension is a detraction to attracting good candidates,” Nitz said.

Rogers said the town has a collective bargaining agreement the the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge for its officers. That binding arbitration has been in place since 2010.

Yates said North East officers can take their patrol cars home, which is a bonus. Like Perryville, North East has the 457B plan for retirement planning. He prefers that over a pension, which he said can be diminished at the will of a town.

“That’s how we got one of our officers,” he said, noting that officer left Baltimore City Police because of pension decline. “North East does have great benefits ... and we try to give officers a good work environment.”

Elkton Police allows take-home cars and other benefits.

“We allow tattoos, which other agencies do not and we have a facial hair policy,” Rogers said. Even more important, officers have been issued out vest carriers.

“This allows you to carry some equipment in pockets on the vest instead of on a gun belt. It’s better for your back,” she said.

Perryville will also reimburse an officer who has put himself through an academy, paying $5,000 over a 6-year period of employment.

Rogers said in her observation law enforcement is about passion for and service to the community.

“It’s the best job ever.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Police Seeking Information About Attempted ATM Burglary

CROFTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fire & Explosives Investigation Unit is currently seeking information. Around midnight on August 11th, suspects were seen driving a black Jaguar XJ, who would later attempt to burglarize a drive-up ATM. The ATM was located at the Shore United...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rising Sun, MD
Crime & Safety
Perryville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Perryville, MD
North East, MD
Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Rising Sun, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Asmar Wilks of Townsend, DE for aggravated menacing and related charged following an incident involving a handgun early Saturday morning. On August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:22 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE for a report of...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning homicide in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in downtown Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Park Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he dies, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Retirement Planning#Collective Bargaining#Police Departments#Cecil County Sheriff
MyChesCo

Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
WBOC

2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash

BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That's when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.Slattery was critically injured and died a short time later. Her husband wasn't injured."Our investigators and the state's attorney's office worked meticulously and diligently to make this arrest," Natural Resources Police Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said in a statement. It wasn't immediately known if Edds has an attorney.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PASADENA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nccpdnews.com

POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex girl

ESSEX, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Essex girl. Greidy Hernandez-Portillo, 11, is 4’6” tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, on Punjab Circle. Anyone with information on Greidy Hernandez-Portillo’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1...
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

9 people shot in Baltimore within several hours, 2 die from their injuries

BALTIMORE -- Nine people were shot and two of them died from their gunshot injuries between 7:50 p.m. Saturday and  2 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.The smattering of shootings erupted in various parts of the city within the span of several hours.First, someone shot a 58-year-old man in the leg in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, police said.Officers working in East Baltimore found the man in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, according to authorities.Then, around 11:30 p.m., officers on patrol in South Baltimore learned that there had been a shooting near the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy