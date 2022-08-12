Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Nottingham Forest in talks over Houssem Aouar & Neal Maupay
Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Houssem Aouar & Neal Maupay before the transfer window closes.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea's concerns over referee Anthony Taylor
Thomas Tuchel admits he does not want Anthony Taylor to referee more Chelsea games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chelsea make approach for Everton's Anthony Gordon
Chelsea have launched a bid for Everton's Anthony Gordon.
Man Utd could terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract if his attitude doesn't change
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Nottingham Forest confirm signings of Emmanuel Dennis and Cheikhou Kouyate
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signings of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and free agent Cheikhou Kouyate.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Mikel Arteta stunned by Arsenal crowd response to William Saliba own goal
Mikel Arteta admits he was stunned by fans' reaction to William Saliba own goal.
Ryan Sessegnon reveals Ivan Perisic advice
Ryan Sessegnon has detailed the advice he has received from Ivan Perisic.
West Ham approach Chelsea over Emerson deal; Thilo Kehrer talks continue
West Ham have approached Chelsea over a deal for left-back Emerson Palmieri and talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain over Thilo Kehrer.
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Aribo and Walker-Peters goals bag Saints comeback point
Goals from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters helped Southampton fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.
Christophe Galtier confirms interest from several clubs in Leandro Paredes
Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the future of PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
90min
785
Followers
8K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0