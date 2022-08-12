Read full article on original website
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
Nashville man admits to firing shots at officers outside home
An East Nashville man was arrested Sunday night after he admitted to firing shots at four police officers Sunday night on South 10th Street
Nashville man found in possession of two stolen vehicles, drugs during arrest
A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Nashville officers on a chase was taken into custody Monday morning.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
WSMV
Funeral service held for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The funeral service for longtime Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Casey served with Metro Police for 38 years, including 15 years as the chief. Casey was known for helping those less fortunate across the city. He started the department’s annual Christmas basket...
He was shot before his wedding. Years later, police don't know who killed him.
The family of a Nashville father — who was shot and killed two weeks before his wedding day — still has no answers 10 years later.
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
WSMV
Shooting investigation leads to man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation into an East Nashville shooting led to a Nashville man being sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday for drug and firearms violations. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said 40-year-old Anthony Ussery was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to being a...
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
Murfreesboro Car Burglars Still on the Run After Stealing Multiple Vehicles and Firing Shots at Officers
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No officers were injured when a group of car burglars fired at them during a foot pursuit on West Street Monday morning. The individuals remain on the run. Police received a call around 4:57 a.m. for an abandoned vehicle parked on East Street with the doors...
WKRN
Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road. Metro police say one of the victims told them the suspect was driving a black Ford Taurus, which offices later found at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike. It was there where officers took 38-year-old Andre Dean into custody.
Lebanon Attorney Misappropriated More Than $250,000 From Clients
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District, has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Porth. Porth was engaged in a law practice law in Lebanon, that...
20-year-old arrested for armed carjacking
Violent Crimes Initiative detectives arrested a 20-year-old on Saturday evening after spotting a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville on July 30.
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
actionnews5.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
fox17.com
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
