murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Wild Birds Unlimited
Congratulations to Wild Birds Unlimited for their ribbon cutting on Friday, August 12th at 11am. Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1060, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-869-7975.
bdmag.com
Epcon Communities Announces Nashville Market Entry
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Aug. 11, 2022) – Epcon Communities has announced its entry into the Nashville market. This is the sixth market for Epcon Communities corporate entity. Epcon builds luxury ranch homes with private courtyards that are popular with 55+ buyers. Epcon communities offer low maintenance living with many communities offering amenities like clubhouses, pools, pickleball courts, walking trails, fitness centers and more based on the size and the location of the community.
East Nashville's quirky Tomato Art Festival returns for 19th year
It's an East Nashville tradition that draws in huge crowds from all over our region — all to celebrate a pretty common produce: the Tomato Art Festival.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles
TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
murfreesboro.com
Meet Dr. Ryan T. Jones from TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center
Everyone meet Dr. Ryan T. Jones, Radiation Oncologist for the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. This guy is a pretty big deal and he’s right here with us in Rutherford County. Thank you Dr. Jones and TriStar for taking care of our community!
'I Dream of Weenie' moving to new East Nashville spot
For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new building in the neighborhood.
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
WSMV
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
fox17.com
First female veterinarian in Coffee County receives Governor's Excellence in Service Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Tennessee veterinary trailblazer, Dr. Jill Johnson, with an Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans. Dr. Johnson D.V.M. is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)...
murfreesboro.com
Road Closures Expected During Howl at the Moon 5K
The annual Howl at the Moon 5K is scheduled for August 19 and road closures will be in place to keep runners safe along Murfreesboro Road. The race route takes participants through the heart of La Vergne, starting at Veterans Memorial Park near the football field, continuing to Floyd Mayfield Drive, turning west on Murfreesboro Road and turning around at Bicentennial Park near City Hall. Runners will then return to the park via Murfreesboro Road to complete the 5K.
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
There is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
Winter is coming...
https://gameofthrones.fandom.com/wiki/Jon_Snow?file=JonSnow8x06.PNG We're only ~4 months from winter. It seems like every year we get snowed in for a few days, which always catches a bunch of transplants unaware. So I thought I'd post my annual "Nashville Winter Snowstorm Survival Kit" while there was time to leisurely buy the items. * Most importantly, go to Costco and buy a great big box of "Stay the fuck home". YouTube has numerous videos of Nashville drivers making very expensive and dangerous mistakes by getting out on icy roads. But if you can't, get [snow chains](https://www.amazon.com/Security-Chain-Company-SC1032-Traction/dp/B000VAKXVA) for your car. They'll cost ~$150-200 for a good set of 4, but it's cheaper than a wreck or missing a day of work. Put a bag or two of cat litter in your trunk in case you slide off anyway. One of those [3600 calorie survival bars](https://www.amazon.com/SOS-Food-Labs-Inc-185000825/dp/B075TXP1P5) is also good, in case you get stuck. A 2/3's full bottle of water too (a full bottle is likely to explode if it freezes). And put a couple capsules of any medication you need to take in the car just in case. * Emergency food and water. Take the food you like eating, and just keep 1-2 weeks of it in the closet for a rainy day. Pasta is good as it is energy-dense, stores well and can be re-hydrated with little/no heat if necessary. Buy a [water container](https://www.amazon.com/Deahun-Bottle-Durable-Bottom-dispensers/dp/B09ZL25DXV) and keep a couple of gallons of water on hand in case water goes out. And don't forget your pets! Keep 1-2 weeks of their food on the shelf too. * Keeping yourself warm. A [kerosene heater](https://www.amazon.com/Dyna-Glo-WK24BK-Indoor-Kerosene-Convection/dp/B07JMF9JGY) or small propane heater like a [Mr. Buddy](https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Heater-F232000-Indoor-Safe-Portable/dp/B002G51BZU) can help keep a room warm if your power goes out. I bought my heaters last spring during close-out when it was cheapest. Or get some wood if you have a fireplace. A [good wool blanket](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M0GLPSB) will keep you toasty warm. Together they can keep you and/or your water pipes from freezing. * An alternate way of heating food, like a [butane stove](https://www.amazon.com/Iwatani-Corporation-America-35FW-Metallic/dp/B00522F2R2). You can pick up a stove for ~$20 at K&S World Market on Charlotte. Get a couple cans of fuel too, it's dirt cheap. Or if you want something a bit nicer, get a [propane camp stove](https://www.amazon.com/Hike-Crew-Integrated-Stainless-Regulator/dp/B08KHPJTCQ). Or even a cast-iron Dutch oven or Lodge combo cooker if you have wood heat. A $30 pressure cooker can help cook food quicker and make your fuel stretch a lot farther. * Power for your cell phone/small electronics. This can be as cheap as just unplugging your UPS when power goes out and using it to charge up. If you have work tools with lithium-ion batteries, most manufacturers sell adapters with USB charger ports, and some with 110v plugs. I have a [80V Greenworks Power Inverter](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0936B51C1) that works with the batteries for my gardening tools. There are also inverters for Dewalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, Bauer/Hercules, and other major tool brand 18v/20v/40v/80v batteries. * Emergency light. I have a couple of [$6 Harbor Freight lanterns](https://www.harborfreight.com/250-lumen-pop-up-lantern-64110.html), and a couple of [oil lamps](https://www.walmart.com/ip/Florasense-Glass-Oil-Lamp/16783701) from Walmart. Flashlights, headlamps, whatever floats your boat, just splurge and get some good batteries. * Get some cold-weather clothes in case you have to (or want to!) get out. That doesn't have to be expensive if you shop at Goodwill or eBay, or shop at Tractor Supply during spring cleanout. For those with money to spend, I love Carhartt, and have a jacket, insulated pants, gloves, and hat, which means my biggest danger on a bitterly cold day is sweating to death. Also, a [pair of crampons](https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09G6VPF3Q) for your shoes can help prevent you from falling and hurting yourself. * Odds and ends. A [pack of hand warmers](https://www.amazon.com/HotSnapZ-Warmers-Reusable-Round-Pocket/dp/B004CV2YXE), a [sleeping bag](https://www.amazon.com/Lightweight-Backpacking-Sleeping-Weather-Camping/dp/B082R6KJJ7) for extra warmth, some hot chocolate powder, a couple of good books on the shelf. Whatever luxuries you'd like. If you have these, a winter power outage is more of a informal holiday and change of pace than a hardship. And it's also prepares you for many other disasters Nashville might experience (tornado, earthquake, Civil War 2.0, etc.) For those who have other ideas, add them below!from MetricT.
