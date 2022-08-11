Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury finds Augusta man connected to 2017 Carrie Mays Park shooting guilty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the men involved in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris was found guilty by a Richmond County jury. The incident happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue on April of 2017. According to the District Attorney’s Office, K’Shon Vaughan was found guilty of all charges including Malice Murder, […]
Suspects wanted for questioning in Watches Unlimited theft
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a theft of a watch store.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office no longer responding immediately to alarm calls
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Beginning August 16, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new procedure called Verified Response. This means law enforcement will only respond to an activated alarm, home or business, if there is a video or an eyewitness to a break in. Richmond County Deputies responded to more than 82,000 alarm calls […]
RCSO: Aggravated Assault suspect wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged Aggravated Assault suspect. 37-year-old Dejuan Marco White is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 13th, 2022 at the East Augusta Commons. White was last seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a person. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Old McDuffie road and Kenny road on Monday [..]
wgac.com
Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
Arbrie Anthony’s family reacts to bond denial for two suspects arrested in connection with shooting
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 8-year-old Arbrie Athony’s father Arthur Anthony said he can breathe a little easier today after two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his little girl remain behind bars. Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman were denied bond last Wednesday in connection with the January 8th drive by shooting […]
Augusta man found guilty in 2017 Rosier Road murder, sentenced to life in prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been sentenced to Life in Prison after being found guilty of murder. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Antonio Collier was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on Rosier Road in July […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Biker identified in fatal dirt bike crash involving school bus in South Augusta
A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash involving a school bus in the area of Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road in South Augusta.
The search for 37-year-old Keith Styburski continues
The Richmond-Burke County lines turned into a scene of people desperately pleading for help finding missing man Keith Styburski.
WRDW-TV
Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Lead defendant in Burke County drug trafficking investigation sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting his role in a major drug trafficking conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro, Ga., area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, a/k/a “Chad,” 42, of Powder Springs, Ga., was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights
(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
wgac.com
Deadly Crash In Aiken County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened on Sunday evening in Aiken County. The accident around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crash that blocked three lanes of Deans Bridge Road cleared
Drivers should be aware of a traffic accident that is causing lanes on Deans Bridge Road to be blocked.
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
Grovetown man arrested involving murder of Morris Harden, Jr., investigation ongoing
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man has been arrested involving the murder of Morris Harden, Jr. According to authorities, Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, Grovetown, was taken into custody on Thursday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and he was transported to the Burke County Detention Center. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Comments / 3