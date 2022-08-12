Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Details released in Pickaway Co. knife attack
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released by law enforcement Monday in the case of a teen who stabbed her boyfriend. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 9905 Shepherd Road Lot 13 shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Reports say 17-year-old Savanna...
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotopost.com
Three Juveniles Go on Theft Spree in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Three female juveniles are now in the custody of their parents after going on a theft crime spree and stealing from more than a half dozen stores. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of North Bridge street when thefts were reported. When they arrived at the Guernsey Crossing shopping center they made contact with three juveniles two female 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old who all were reported shoplifting in the local shops.
Suspect in fatal east Columbus parking lot shooting due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at an east Columbus convenience market in July is scheduled to be in court Monday. Richard Schoonover, 49, of Columbus, is scheduled to appear in common pleas court for an arraignment. Schoonover is facing murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and weapons and charges in connection […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pickaway Co. road closure
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Adkins Road will be closed until November for a bridge and culvert replacement project. According to the Pickaway County Engineer Department, the closure will be between Five Points Pike and Drummond Road. The replacement project is expected to be completed by November 4, 2022. Motorists...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Detectives look for tips in 2020 south Columbus murder case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police detectives are looking for community tips into the 2020 shooting death of Zachariah Perry in south Columbus. On May 5, 2020, Columbus police officers went to the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at 5:13 […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Juvenile Who Stabbed Man with Knife in Pickaway County Will Be Charged as Adult
Pickaway – The sheriff is at the home of a report of a stabbing in the area of 9900 block of Shepard Road in Pickaway County. According to early reports, a juvenile woman stabbed a male inside the home in the hand after an altercation. The fire department/EMT was asked to stage in the area until law enforcement had the scene secured.
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Finds A Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
sunny95.com
Nightclub shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have not named any suspects in the shooting of a man outside a downtown nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. Sylvester Watkins died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 18 hours after he was gunned down outside XO Nightclub in the 100 block of E. Long Street, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus Homicide Unit.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville man sentenced for his part in drug related death
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old he claimed to be his friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
Multiple vehicles, garages damaged in fire at Columbus apartment building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple vehicles, garages and carports were damaged in a fire outside a Columbus apartment building early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Fire said the fire at The Canterbury Apartments on Olentangy River Road near West North Broadway Street was called in around 1:30 a.m. The...
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 14
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 14.
