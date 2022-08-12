Chillicothe – Three female juveniles are now in the custody of their parents after going on a theft crime spree and stealing from more than a half dozen stores. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of North Bridge street when thefts were reported. When they arrived at the Guernsey Crossing shopping center they made contact with three juveniles two female 13-year-olds and a 16-year-old who all were reported shoplifting in the local shops.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO