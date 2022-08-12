Read full article on original website
Japan's economy stages modest bounce from COVID jolt, global outlook darkens
TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.
BBC
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India's 'share market king' dies at 62
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune trading in stocks, has died at 62. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet. Often called India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. He was part of a generation of investors...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Starmer says government ‘just not good enough’ on cost of living crisis as he defends plan to freeze energy bills – as it happened
Labour leader says policy for a windfall tax on energy is needed to reduce inflation
UK workers going into office less than 1.5 days a week, data shows
The typical UK worker is going into the office less than 1.5 days a week – with Friday the most popular day to work from home, according to a global survey. The consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) surveyed 43 offices in the UK, covering nearly 50,000 workers, in June and July.
BBC
Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging
People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
TechCrunch
Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?
Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday.
BBC
Anglesey: Public to have say on £23m charitable trust spending
The public will be able to have their say for the first time on how to spend part of a £23m community fund set up to benefit their island. The Anglesey Charitable Trust was created in 1990 to manage money from Shell (UK) after it wound up activities at an oil terminal and tank farm.
US News and World Report
Prada Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Milan Listing - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada SpA is considering seeking at least $1 billion from a second listing in Milan and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on early preparations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The offering would likely take place next year with the company looking to raise...
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook.
BBC
Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl
A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
US News and World Report
Liz Truss 22 Points Ahead in Race to Be Britain's Next PM -Poll
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, a poll of Conservative Party members by Opinium Research showed on Saturday. Among a sample of 450 party members who had decided how...
BBC
Keir Starmer calls for extra windfall tax to freeze energy bills
Sir Keir Starmer has said families would "not pay a penny more" on their energy bills this winter under Labour's plans to tackle rising living costs. The Labour leader claimed his proposals would save the average household £1,000. The package would be paid for, in part, by a big...
Your price at the pump went up. So did Saudi Aramco's profits — to a new record
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion. The increase is a boon for the kingdom and the crown prince's spending power as...
BBC
Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October
Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
