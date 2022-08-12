ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: India's 'share market king' dies at 62

Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who made a fortune trading in stocks, has died at 62. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet. Often called India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala had a net worth of around $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. He was part of a generation of investors...
BBC

Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging

People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
Reuters

Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
TechCrunch

Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities

Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
TechCrunch

Are debt financings the new venture round for fintechs startups?

Last week, I wrote about Founderpath, an Austin-based company that offers debt financing to B2B startups. As I started thinking about debt and credit facilities as increasingly attractive alternatives for startups who are seeking capital — especially during a downturn such as the one we are currently experiencing — I realized that the number of companies that were securing debt capital or credit facilities appeared to be on the rise. This could be for any number of reasons. Some founders might be struggling to raise venture dollars, while others don’t want to — preferring not to dilute ownership.
BBC

Anglesey: Public to have say on £23m charitable trust spending

The public will be able to have their say for the first time on how to spend part of a £23m community fund set up to benefit their island. The Anglesey Charitable Trust was created in 1990 to manage money from Shell (UK) after it wound up activities at an oil terminal and tank farm.
US News and World Report

Prada Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Milan Listing - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Italian luxury group Prada SpA is considering seeking at least $1 billion from a second listing in Milan and is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on early preparations, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The offering would likely take place next year with the company looking to raise...
BBC

Abbey Cinema in Wavertree could be converted into Lidl

A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons could be converted into a supermarket. Lidl wants to open a new store at the former Abbey Cinema in the Wavertree area of Liverpool. It comes after the supermarket chain abandoned plans to demolish the site after a...
US News and World Report

Liz Truss 22 Points Ahead in Race to Be Britain's Next PM -Poll

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is 22 percentage points ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, a poll of Conservative Party members by Opinium Research showed on Saturday. Among a sample of 450 party members who had decided how...
BBC

Heathrow Airport extends cap on passengers to end of October

Heathrow is to extend a cap on the number of passengers flying from the airport until the end of October due to staff shortages. It means the limit will now be in place until after the UK school half-term holidays. After consulting with airlines, a daily limit of 100,000 departing...
