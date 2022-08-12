Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte both charged by The FA for misconduct
As expected, the Football Association have charged both head coaches with misconduct in last night’s 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, with both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte in breach of FA Rule E3. Specifically, this refers to the incident after the final whistle —...
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
Chelsea to return with improved offer for Everton’s Anthony Gordon — reports
Chelsea’s sudden and big-money interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon is set to involve at least a second bid, after our initial £40m attempt had been rebuffed this weekend. According to various rumors, anywhere from £45-50m might be our next offer — a slight, but perhaps convincing improvement, especially as the 21-year-old (practically) lifetime Evertonian is said to be open to the move while being not so happy with his current club’s contract renewal efforts and offers.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of team names in Carty Free’s fantasy league
Well. That was a match that happened. Tottenham Hotspur went to Stamford Bridge, got pretty comprehensively outplayed, and still managed to eke out a last-gasp 2-2 draw thanks to a header from Harry Kane. The point could be an extremely important one for Spurs this season, as it’s always important to get results away from home against the top six.
Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-2 Club America Femenil: Spurs Women shake off the rust in Louisville
Tottenham Hotspur Women lost 2-1 to a sharp, attacking Club America Femenil side. Spurs shook off the jetlag and preseason rust as the game went on, but not soon enough to overcome that early deficit. Spurs Women started in a back 4 with Shelina Zadorsky and new signing Amy Turner...
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1 - Match Recap: It’s The Draws That Kill Ya
There’s a surprise in the starting lineup and it isn’t Darwin Núñez (although he is starting)! Nathaniel Phillips gets the nod alongside Virgil van Dijk, which is doubly surprising considering Joe Gomez is on the bench. Elsewhere Fabinho starts with James Milner and Harvey Elliott, and the rest is as expected.
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Talking Tactics: Why the data shows that Sunderland shouldn’t panic about the QPR result
Sunderland reverted to the same starting XI that defeated Bristol City a week ago. QPR made three changes to the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-2, with Hämäläinen, Adomah and Shodipo coming in for the R’s. Versatility is Essential. Within the first ten minutes, Dan Ballard went...
Alan Shearer on Chelsea Target & Everton Player Anthony Gordon
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has praised Everton forward and Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea on loan — report
Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear
It feels like we’ve used the ‘most embarrassing game in United’s history’ line a lot in recent times, but today really did take the biscuit. Manchester United went down 4 [four]-0 to Premier League relegation candidates Brentford on a sunny Saturday afternoon afternoon in south-west London, delivering an utterly disastrous performance that means clouds are gathering above Erik ten Hag just two games into his United tenure.
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play
The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
We need more big picture criticism
I haven’t felt good about watching this team in a competitive game since early last season. The growing pains so far have been worse than we imagined, and there’s little hope of things improving with the current squad. And yet our best hope of bringing in any new talent so far is just Adrien Rabiot?
O Captain! My Captain!
The Manchester City players have decide which of them will be on this year’s Leadership Council, and with it have named a Ilkay Gundogan club captain. The five member council are the senior leaders for the club and certainly hold a place of high esteem in the dressing room.
Klopp Talk: I’m Proud of the Effort
Liverpool went to down to 10 men after Darwin Núñez reacted poorly to provocation from Palace’s Jaochim Anderson. While imperfect even prior to the red card, manager Jürgen Klopp was much more positive on the performance in comparison to last week’s efforts:. “Really good start...
Fan Letters: Steve Davison – Why have you let our club become a complete shambles off the field?
I have bought 2x2 tickets for the upcoming Sheffield United and Stoke City away games - I have the rows and seat numbers confirmed. The tickets have still not arrived, bought 10 days and 6 days ago. (Other friends have received their tickets!) All tickets have gone through on my...
WATCH: Reece James finishes off great move to make it 2-1 Chelsea against Tottenham!
Spurs equalised through a controversial goal, with Chelsea answering by mounting the pressure on our opponents at the Bridge. And just moments after an amazing cross by Reece James was hit wide by Kai Havertz, the home side get yet another chance to score. Kanté passes the ball to Sterling...
GreavesWatch: Harry Kane is 18 goals from becoming Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer
Harry Edward Kane MBE, is on the cusp of history. At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, he was just 18 goals behind the all-time Tottenham Hotspur goal record of 266 in all competitions, held by a Spurs legend, the late Jimmy Greaves. This was a record that many Spurs...
