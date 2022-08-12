Read full article on original website
Gridley Shooting Results in One Injury, One Arrest
(Gridley, CA) – One man is in the hospital in critical condition and one man is in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Gridley. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office found a victim who had been shot around 2:01 a.m. while responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99. Detectives then determined that Francisco Magana, of Gridley was involved in the shooting and established that Magana resided in a camp off Highway 99 outside Gridley.
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
Suspect in Chico gas station burglary arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a Florida man who is a suspect in a burglary of the Valero gas station in Chico on Aug. 4, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said the gas station at 2233 Esplanade was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Officers said the suspect,...
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A logging truck crashed off Highway 70 near Oroville early Monday morning. Cal Fire Butte Unit officials said two people were rescued 150 feet below the roadway after suffering moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The logging...
Chico businesses say they feel safer after Comanche Creek cleanup
Chico, Calif.--- — It's been nearly a month since the Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared by the city of Chico. Hundreds of residents were forced into shelters or into other camps around the city. For local businesses in the area, the weeks since have brought peace of mind.
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
Body recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, Coroner's Office unable to ID
CHICO, Calif. — The body of an unidentified person has been recovered from Big Chico Creek on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). The CPD said members of the Butte County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, as well as members of the Chico Fire Department, recovered the body from the creek in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
UPDATE: Firefighters stop spread of fire in Bangor
BANGOR, Calif. — According to Cal Fire Butte County, firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire in Bangor referred to as the 'Gold Fire'. The first unit on scene reports that the fire has a moderate rate of spread and has grown to approximately to 2-3 acres. One structure was threatened.
SCSO: Domestic violence victim shoots and kills abuser in Cottonwood
The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a victim of ongoing physical abuse shot and killed her abuser Sunday night in Cottonwood. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Gas Point Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived they found...
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
