Detroit a potential landing spot for Draymond Green?

In turn, they could be forced to consider sign-and-trade deals involving one or more of their top stars. And with Green reportedly eyeing a max contract next year, Golden State may choose to draw their line in the sand. And according to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Detroit Pistons could be a potential landing spot for Green.

Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com

Draymond Green @Money23Green

The Way Rico run his Runs is insane! Everyone in the NBA is operating at an ELITE level. It’s pretty amazing. – 7:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most games with 5 steals and 5 blocks by an active player :

3 — Anthony Davis

2 — Draymond Green, Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/79vKT4wivr – 2:14 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

Joey Sulipeck won’t be back with FOX13, according to @johnmartin929. Sulipeck has been off air since tweeting about Draymond Green during the Grizz-Warriors series. dailymemphian.com/article/30254/… – 10:09 PM

But this is less about the trade and more about the fact that Green could legitimately choose to leave Golden State for Detroit. While it’s weird to think about Green playing anywhere other than with the Warriors, he’s always wanted to play for Detroit, according to sources. -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022

According to the source that spoke with Deveney, Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point. Being from Saginaw, Michigan, Green grew up rooting for the Pistons. Ben Wallace was his idol, and as is the case with any basketball player, getting the chance to play for his hometown team would likely be a dream come true. -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022

“Draymond has always wanted to go there, he has always wanted to play for the Pistons. And they’ll have the cap space. It’s hard to see Draymond playing anywhere else outside Golden State but if it going to happen anywhere, Detroit would be a good bet,” the executive told Deveney. -via Heavy.com / August 12, 2022