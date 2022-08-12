Lyons Magnus expands voluntary recall

A long list of nutritional drink brands made by Lyons Magnus have been recalled because of concerns about potential contamination by two types of bacteria. One of them is the same bacteria that prompted the Abbott baby food recall.

Some popular items involved include products from Oatly, Horizon Vally Milk, Premiere Protien and Ensure. This recall is voluntary and expands on another recall a couple weeks ago.

The FDA said "the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications."

To find out what's included in the recall, click here .