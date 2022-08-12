Read full article on original website
Aebleskivers and folk dancing highlight Nordic heritage of Junction City
Junction City celebrated its Nordic heritage with the 61st annual Scandinavian Festival August 11-14, 2022. The event celebrates the heritage of the area, with special emphasis on Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian influences. The second week in August is traditionally reserved for the festival. The date was chosen because the...
Eugene crowns new SLUG Queen
Eugene’s newest SLUG Queen was crowned Friday night, at the event’s Ruby anniversary. Here are the slimy details. Queen Sativa Slugworth, real name Alyssa Buttons-Garten, won at the 40th Annual SLUG Queen Competition and Coronation. Hundreds gathered to watch the event, which featured a live band and a performance from the Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus.
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
LGBTQ+ community celebrates "Pride in the Park"
Eugene’s annual LBGTQ+ pride celebration was held Saturday, August 13, in Alton Baker Park. KLCC microphones captured an audio snapshot of “Pride in the Park.”
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
In the end, Albany says yes to therapeutic mushrooms
In a dramatic turn of events, Albany leaders have decided to welcome psilocybin therapy within city limits next year after hearing personal stories of local residents who use the psychedelic mushrooms. Psilocybin has been a hot topic at City Council the past month or so, as members debated whether to...
Labor strikes at Eugenean Starbucks stores expand
Workers at the Starbucks store on Franklin and Villard in Eugene have launched a three-day strike beginning today, to protest what they say are unfair labor practices. Starbucks Workers United alleges denial of benefits, failure to bargain in good faith, and unfair disciplinary action and terminations. The strike follows the store’s election to become certified as a union with the National Labor Relations Board.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
WATCH: An Alpha is emerging on defense at defensive line
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti spoke with the media on Friday after Oregon's seventh fall camp practice of the year, and he opened up about the progress being made in the trenches. Plus how the Ducks see the defense's alpha start to emerge from his position group. Sign up...
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Rural firefighters suppress fire near Glide
GLIDE, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that a small fire was contained and extinguished before it could burn a large area on Thursday afternoon. According to the DFPA, crews from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District and the DFPA responded to a growing wildfire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire was burning a quarter of an acre. The DFPA says the fire’s spread was quickly contained by fire crews and helicopter support.
CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention
CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
Arcimoto founder arrested on suspicion of DUII 3 weeks before company removed him as CEO
Three weeks before Oregon electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto removed company founder Mark Frohnmayer as CEO, Eugene police arrested Frohnmayer on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Officers cited Frohnmayer in downtown Eugene at 10:09 p.m. on July 15, according to Melinda McLaughlin, the a spokesperson for the Eugene...
