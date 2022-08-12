ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Carol Ruby
3d ago

I would say the Government wanted immediate release of the Classified Documents you stole from the Oval Office. You were told not to remove the Documents and you persisted til you got them to your home in Florida.That is why you had a raid at your home in Florida.Face it like the man you thought you were when you were stealing .you are a poor excuse for a man. You belong in prison for the rest of your life.

CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
