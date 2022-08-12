“Hopefully, this weekend goes as we want it to,” William Byron on his Richmond return after the pitstop mishap earlier this season

Read full article on original website
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday's NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Buffalo Wild Wings location closes in Richmond
The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run earlier this summer. The space will be marketed to another restaurant user.
College Move In Time Has Arrived For The 804
That’s right 804 area code, the college move in time has arrived. This week Richmond and Petersburg will be flooded with back to school college students. IPower92.1 will be live on everyone campus to help introduce you to us! Follow DjSirRj directly on social media to find out where I’ll be djn live . Lets […]
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
Friends and family fill Richmond church with song and love to honor Lady C
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
rvahub.com
Richmond BizSense Reporting Buffalo Wild Wings has Flown Out of Shockoe
Buffalo Wild Wings has a following and with football season just around the corner, I’m imagining there will be folks in jerseys wandering aimlessly about Shockoe mumbling about wings. Richmond BizSense has the full story. The Buffalo Wild Wings location at 1501 E. Cary St. ended its 19-year run...
NBC12
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
NBC12
Community remembers Jonah Holland, woman killed in Henrico bicycle crash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People are remembering the life of Jonah Holland, the woman who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Henrico on Saturday while riding her bicycle with a friend. Jonah worked at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for over 14 years and was known as a prominent member of the community. President and CEO of the Botanical Garden Brian Trader fondly remembers Jonah’s love for the gardens and how she would always come out early in the morning to take pictures of the nature.
A York County family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Double shooting leaves Richmond student dead, mother hurt
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a double shooting that killed a teenager and hurt his mother in Gilpin Court on Saturday.
howafrica.com
Lumpkin’s Jail: The Largest Antebellum Trading Site for Enslaved Blacks
Lumpkin’s Jail was located in what is now called the Historic Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia. The sunken jail was known as “The Devil’s Half Acre” because it was a holding pen, a punishment and “breaking” center for more than 300,000 enslaved men and women, and the slaves inside the pen would have felt hemmed in and trapped. On a wet December day, the site was described as being a deep, raw pit pocked with mud puddles, with an old, brick retaining wall that divided the bottom. By the time an enslaved person left the holding pen, they “knew their place.”
1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond
A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.
WTOP
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
Police: Teenage driver who hit Henrico cyclists seemed to be hallucinating
A teenage driver admitted to police he drank alcohol and ingested drugs prior to a Saturday morning crash that killed one cyclist and injured another.
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
NBC12
One dead after van overturns on I-95
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-95. Officials say a van overturned near Willis Road in Chesterfield County. This is still an active investigation at this time. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each...
