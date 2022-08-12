ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Joshua Green defeats Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary

Joshua Green defeated Vicky Cayetano, Kaiali’i Kahele, and four other candidates in Hawaii’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on August 13, 2022. Incumbent David Ige (D) was term-limited. Green is Hawaii’s current lieutenant governor and an emergency room physician. He said, “I’m running for Governor because Hawaii needs elected leaders...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy