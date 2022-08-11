The Wofford men's soccer team held off No. 1 Clemson 3-1 in exhibition play Saturday night in front of a fully packed Snyder Field. The Terriers struck first off a goal by Jackson Wrobel at the 22-minute mark, with Wofford holding the same 1-0 lead at the half. Wofford doubled its lead to resume play in the second half after Zakaria Holmen found Thaddeus Dennis, who sneaked the ball past the Clemson goalkeeper. The Tigers answered quickly off a goal from Sylla Ousmane making it a 2-1 score.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO