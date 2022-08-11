ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

woffordterriers.com

Men's Soccer Takes Down No. 1 Clemson in Exhibition

The Wofford men's soccer team held off No. 1 Clemson 3-1 in exhibition play Saturday night in front of a fully packed Snyder Field. The Terriers struck first off a goal by Jackson Wrobel at the 22-minute mark, with Wofford holding the same 1-0 lead at the half. Wofford doubled its lead to resume play in the second half after Zakaria Holmen found Thaddeus Dennis, who sneaked the ball past the Clemson goalkeeper. The Tigers answered quickly off a goal from Sylla Ousmane making it a 2-1 score.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap

Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
ANDERSON, SC
bassmaster.com

Reynolds represents All-American class on final day

ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
ANDERSON, SC
WBTW News13

Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WYFF4.com

'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Available homes, downtown revitalization help Anderson carve its own niche

For years, it was seen as either the first city that travelers found while driving into South Carolina from Georgia on Interstate 85, or a place where those who worked in Greenville could live without paying Greenville prices. But along the way, an interesting thing happened to Anderson—it developed its own more defined sense of place.
my40.tv

FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Crash causes delays in McDowell County

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
tripsavvy.com

Caesars Head State Park: The Complete Guide

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.
CLEVELAND, SC

