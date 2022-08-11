Read full article on original website
woffordterriers.com
Men's Soccer Takes Down No. 1 Clemson in Exhibition
The Wofford men's soccer team held off No. 1 Clemson 3-1 in exhibition play Saturday night in front of a fully packed Snyder Field. The Terriers struck first off a goal by Jackson Wrobel at the 22-minute mark, with Wofford holding the same 1-0 lead at the half. Wofford doubled its lead to resume play in the second half after Zakaria Holmen found Thaddeus Dennis, who sneaked the ball past the Clemson goalkeeper. The Tigers answered quickly off a goal from Sylla Ousmane making it a 2-1 score.
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
FOX Carolina
Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
bassmaster.com
Reynolds represents All-American class on final day
ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
Multiple fights halt South Carolina high school’s football jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said. The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School. The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during […]
WRAL
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
Greenville’s ‘Rose Crystal Tower’ receiving restoration
The sculpture known as "Rose Crystal Tower" in Falls Park will be under restoration for several weeks.
The Post and Courier
Available homes, downtown revitalization help Anderson carve its own niche
For years, it was seen as either the first city that travelers found while driving into South Carolina from Georgia on Interstate 85, or a place where those who worked in Greenville could live without paying Greenville prices. But along the way, an interesting thing happened to Anderson—it developed its own more defined sense of place.
my40.tv
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
FOX Carolina
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
tripsavvy.com
Caesars Head State Park: The Complete Guide
Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.
