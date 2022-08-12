ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros look to give Luis Garcia more run support vs. A’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yr2Z_0hEQ7w3m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvrCq_0hEQ7w3m00

The Houston Astros have scored the fourth-most runs in the American League this season and own the second-best run differential, but it’s difficult to tell by looking at right-hander Luis Garcia’s past three outings.

Garcia (8-8, 3.93 ERA) will try to end a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

Garcia’s last three losses have had more to do with a lack of run support than his performance, however. Houston, which averages nearly 4 1/2 runs a game, has combined to score six runs in those games.

The Astros bettered that number in a 7-3 win against the visiting Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

Two of Garcia’s outings in the skid have been on the road, including his last start, when he surrendered four runs and a season-high nine hits in six innings of a 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Garcia is looking forward to pitching at Minute Maid Park again.

“To be honest, when I pitch on the road, it’s not the same as home,” Garcia said. “I feel different.”

Garcia liked the chemistry he had with catcher Christian Vasquez in that game. Garcia arrived via trade from the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 1.

“With Vazquez, it was good. Everything went well,” Garcia said. “I’m happy that he’s here to help us.”

Garcia is 1-1 in four career starts against Oakland with a 3.05 ERA.

His current losing streak started against the A’s on July 26, when he gave up four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-3 loss in Oakland.

The A’s plan to start rookie right-hander Adam Oller (1-5, 7.63).

Oller’s only win came against the visiting Astros on July 25, when he gave up four runs (three earned) and four hits in five innings of a 7-5 win.

Oller started eight days earlier in Houston and did not receive a decision in the 4-3 victory. He gave up three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Oller, who came to Oakland in March in a trade that sent right-hander Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets, was born just outside Houston and still lives in the area.

The A’s designated veteran infielder Jed Lowrie for assignment before their game on Wednesday. In his third stint with Oakland, the 38-year-old was hitting .180 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 50 games.

He made his lone All-Star Game appearance with Oakland in 2018.

“He’s been a part of some great clubs, especially of late,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “He’s had some great moments here, so definitely not an easy day.”

In a corresponding move, the A’s recalled outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He made his major league debut against the Los Angeles Angels that night and went 1 for 3 with a single, walk and sacrifice bunt in the 5-4 loss in 12 innings.

“Cal had a good day,” Kotsay said. “He got his first big league hit, which is great. He took some good at-bats, got on base. The last at-bat of the game, he goes from 0-2 to 3-2 and barrels the baseball. … Overall, the assessment from just watching him today. … he’s got control of the strike zone.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve absent from Astros' lineup Monday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a breather. Aledmys Diaz will cover shortstop and bat sixth. Diaz has a $2,500 salary on Monday and numberFire’s...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez idle for Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Martin Maldonado will catch for Jose Urquidy and hit ninth. Maldonado has a $2,200 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday

Stephen Vogt will not start in the Oakland Athletics' Monday night game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take a seat Monday as Sean Murphy takes over at catcher and bats third against Texas. Our models project Vogt for 1 home run, 5 runs, 4 RBI, and a .178 batting...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Christian Vasquez
numberfire.com

Jeremy Pena scratched, Mauricio Dubon leading off Monday for Astros

Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena has been scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Johnny Cueto and the Chicago White Sox. Pena was scratched from Monday's lineup because of a stiff neck. Mauricio Dubon will fill in as the Astros' starting shortstop and leadoff batter. Dubon...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Houston Astros#The American League#Oakland Athletics#The Cleveland Guardians#The Boston Red Sox
FOX Sports

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season, and fourth since he took over the team. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy