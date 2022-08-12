ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley

Apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units. The rain impact at one Las Vegas apartment complex is causing trouble for many residents living there. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM UTC. After flash flooding on Thursday...
dallasexpress.com

More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
AOL Corp

2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks

Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
Nevada Current

Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com

UNLV officially now a smoke-free campus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Monday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) officially became a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus, joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. Led by the UNLV School of Public Health in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health...
news3lv.com

Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
news3lv.com

Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
The Nevada Independent

Workers report feeling unsafe at Nevada’s largest gold-mining corporation

This story was produced in collaboration between High Country News and The Nevada Independent and supported by grants from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Editor’s note: Several current or former employees have spoken with our reporters for this investigation. Because of concerns of retaliation from Nevada Gold Mines and Barrick Gold Corp, we have used gender-neutral pseudonyms throughout this story. We have used an asterisk to denote where names have been changed to protect our sources’ identities.
AccuWeather

Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river

Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
Nevada Current

Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the first week of school comes to a close with a shortage of nearly 3,000 teachers in the state, Nevada faces another staffing shortage in its education system — mental health professionals.  The state would need 35 times as many school social workers, 3.7 times as many school psychologists and twice as many school […] The post Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730. appeared first on Nevada Current.
