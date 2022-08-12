Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Apartment tenants seek solution from property management after flooding damages units. The rain impact at one Las Vegas apartment complex is causing trouble for many residents living there. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM UTC. After flash flooding on Thursday...
dallasexpress.com
More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead
Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
AOL Corp
2 dead as heaviest rainfall in 10 years floods Las Vegas strip for second time in weeks
Flash floods swept the iconic Las Vegas strip for the second time in weeks early Friday, causing two deaths as water to seep into casinos and flood parking garages. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning early Friday just after midnight warning of heavy rains, lightning and gusty winds. Videos on social media captured a bus floundering through an intersection that floodwaters had turned into lagoon and a car battling strong currents of downhill flooding.
Neighborhood flooding causes complaints after residents hit twice in weeks
Thursday night's heavy rain, flooded areas of town however one community told 8 News Now that this has happened more than once and it should not have happened the first time.
Why does Reno have higher gas prices than California?
We were just in the Bay area and they were at 5.05 range on the low side. How are we higher?from a-better_me. Mostly from the 50 cent gas tax we voted for 6 years ago to fix and maintain our roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Thacker Pass lithium mining project will be the biggest desecration and rape of a known Native American massacre site in our area. I believe the lack of opposition from the elected officials of the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe is a serious injustice to our people. I cannot sit by while Lithium Nevada, a Canadian-owned […] The post Do not be fooled by Lithium Nevada’s publicity tactics appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
news3lv.com
UNLV officially now a smoke-free campus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Monday, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) officially became a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus, joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy. Led by the UNLV School of Public Health in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health...
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Preparing for the Nevada DMV appointment-only switch
Starting Monday, the DMV will be switching to an appointment only model which means the usual walk-ins won’t be available.
news3lv.com
Free lunchtime parking now available in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning Monday, metered on-street parking in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District will be free Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free in an area bounded by Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.
Boulder City businesses being impacted by Lake Mead ramp closures
Over the years, all but one launch ramp has closed at Lake Mead meaning visitors have limited access to the lake. As a result, businesses in Boulder City, that rely on tourism, are being hit hard.
Power restored after outage limited fuel availability on I-15 north of Vegas
After Clark County warned drivers headed north on I-15 that they may not be able to fuel up along the interstate due to a power outage, county officials reported power had been restored.
Workers report feeling unsafe at Nevada’s largest gold-mining corporation
This story was produced in collaboration between High Country News and The Nevada Independent and supported by grants from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Editor’s note: Several current or former employees have spoken with our reporters for this investigation. Because of concerns of retaliation from Nevada Gold Mines and Barrick Gold Corp, we have used gender-neutral pseudonyms throughout this story. We have used an asterisk to denote where names have been changed to protect our sources’ identities.
Heavy rain hammers Las Vegas, turning famed strip into a river
Las Vegas is now in the middle of its wettest monsoon season in a decade after drenching storms wreaked havoc around the city on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the Southwest on Thursday night, prompting flash flood warnings in southern Nevada, far southeastern California and Arizona. The gusty storms knocked out power to many Las Vegas residents and flooded numerous roadways, including the famous Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Flooding Videos Show Water Pouring Into Casino, Strip
The total amount of rainfall hitting the ground so far this year makes this monsoon season the wettest since September 11, 2012.
Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the first week of school comes to a close with a shortage of nearly 3,000 teachers in the state, Nevada faces another staffing shortage in its education system — mental health professionals. The state would need 35 times as many school social workers, 3.7 times as many school psychologists and twice as many school […] The post Guideline is 1 social worker for every 250 students. NV schools have 1 for every 8,730. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 3