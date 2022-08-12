Gunston, Country School host Environmental Leadership Conference

CENTREVILLE — Resuming after a two-year COVID hiatus, the fifth iteration of the Environmental Leadership Conference for Independent School Leaders was led by Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis and Emily Beck, Head of Upper School at The Country School. Held annually in July, the conference invited independent school leaders representing six different schools across Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. to travel to Smith Island, in the heart of the Chesapeake Bay region, for a deep dive into leading change in our schools and the growing imperative to place environmental teaching and learning at the center of student education.

Participants enjoyed listening to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s deep expertise in the transformative power of environment-based education and Beck and Lewis’s expertise in environmental strategic planning and curriculum initiatives. Over the course of the three-day conference, participants alternated between field sessions led by CBF staff and strategic planning sessions by the course leaders.