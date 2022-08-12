ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

tigerdroppings.com

RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

New Orleans is uninhabitable

I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Great Bend Post

Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Countdown to Kiss A Pig

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
actionnews5.com

Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was wanted in New Orleans for felony aggravated assault was arrested after a police pursuit on Friday, says the Senatobia Police Department. Marquavious Moore, 28, was arrested by Senatobia Police after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop on...
NOLA.com

Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field

The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers

Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

