New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
tigerdroppings.com
New Orleans is uninhabitable
I was in NOLA this wkend for a friend’s birthday. I was with a group of friends. Friday Galatoire’s lunch and then a party on Saturday night. Stayed at Omni. As we were leaving this morning - I told my friends- I’m not sure I’ll ever go back. It looks like a third world country. The French Quarter used to be NOLA’s bread and butter. Back in the day, even as gross and seedy as it was - I never felt unsafe. Those architecture Nazis in NOLA used to take to to the next level. The buildings are falling over. There’s graffiti everywhere. I cannot ever remember seeing graffiti on a FQ building in the 90s.
NOLA.com
LSU Health chancellor held special account, charged for liquor, limos, first-class flights
While chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier used a special account to buy wedding gifts, liquor, lavish dinners and travel for himself and his wife that included luxury hotel stays, limousines and first-class flights, records show. Though his annual pay was above $1 million — more than...
Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Jada Riley thought she had beaten homelessness. The 26-year-old New Orleans resident was finally making a steady income cleaning houses during the pandemic to afford a $700-a-month, one-bedroom apartment. But she lost nearly all her clients after Hurricane Ida hit last year. Then she was fired from a grocery store job in February after taking time off to help a relative.
fox8live.com
Countdown to Kiss A Pig
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There isn’t much time left to support my candidacy to Kiss A Pig for the American Diabetes Association Louisiana and Mississippi. I’m excited to be an inaugural candidate for the fundraising campaign that concludes August 20 with a celebration Gala at the House of Blues in New Orleans where the top fundraising candidate will kiss a piglet in honor of the species’ role in developing the lifesaving insulin treatment that keeps thousands of diabetics alive.
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NOLA.com
'Teachers are miserable.' Across New Orleans, schools grapple with teacher shortage
Teachers giving up their planning periods to cover for an empty desk. Schools with growing numbers of "long-term" substitute teachers. Administrators heading back into the classroom. As New Orleans area school districts begin their fourth school year touched by the pandemic, many are grappling to fill a growing number of...
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history behind City Park's Henry Thomas Drive
While visiting the Louisiana Children’s Museum with my kids, I noticed its address is Henry Thomas Drive in City Park. Who was he?. Henry Thomas spent more than 50 years as City Park’s director of golf and was widely known as “Mr. Golf” for his contributions to the sport in New Orleans.
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
NOLA.com
Shoot out a flashing streetlight? Guerrilla electricians eliminate Algiers Point nuisance.
Nobody’s sure when the intense, LED streetlamp at the intersection corner of Pacific Avenue and Eliza Street in Algiers Point started flashing like a strobe light 24 hours a day. It wasn’t a flicker; it was a throb, like a visual migraine. One resident thought the annoyance began two months ago, another three months, or maybe it was five months ago.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
KNOE TV8
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Orleans DA Jason Williams hired by firm that defended him
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has been hired as a private civil attorney by the law firm that just defended him against criminal tax fraud charges. The law firm of Schonekas, Evans, McGoey & McEachin announced Monday that it was hiring the DA to be...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man with warrant in New Orleans arrested, charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was wanted in New Orleans for felony aggravated assault was arrested after a police pursuit on Friday, says the Senatobia Police Department. Marquavious Moore, 28, was arrested by Senatobia Police after he refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop on...
NOLA.com
Westbank Heritage Festival makes return to Segnette Field
The Westbank Heritage Festival will return on Labor Day weekend with music, food and vendors. The free festival will be held at Segnette Field at the Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego. The two-day celebration is Sept. 4-5 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The musical lineup will feature...
NOLA.com
Plant Bass Vegan Deli brings meat-free comfort food to Algiers
Growing up in New Orleans, Akiem Jones always had a knack for cooking meat-free dishes without skimping on spices and flavor, thanks to lessons from her vegetarian mom. A few years ago, she left a job working in the corporate medical field and decided to reignite her passion for cooking and turn it into a new career. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a few wrenches in her plans to open a neighborhood restaurant back in 2020, but she used the shutdown time to hone old family recipes at home and develop new ones.
1 Woman Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning that claimed a life. The crash occurred when a woman operating a disabled vehicle was [..]
NOLA.com
As critics circle, LaToya Cantrell makes pitch to public: 'Best is yet to come'
Near the end of a lively town hall meeting inside a Gentilly church last week, a woman in maroon scrubs stood before Mayor LaToya Cantrell and testified on the state of New Orleans. She had voted for Cantrell, but was distraught. Police hadn’t solved the murder of her son. She...
