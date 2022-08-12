Read full article on original website
50 Cent Refutes Claim That The Game Wrote "What Up Gangsta": "You Wasn't Even Around"
On Friday, The Game released his sprawling new album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The album cycle has seen Game stirring up many of his old beefs. As such, the credits behind the rapper's classic record The Documentary have once more been under scrutiny. Just a few days ago, an old hard drive resurfaced with 50 Cent's demo of "Higher."
The Game Says He Has The Best Rap Album Out, Thanks Fans For Support
On Friday, August 12, The Game dropped his star-studded album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Equipped with 31 songs, the project featured an abundance of artists like Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, NBA Youngboy, Kanye West, and others. Since its release, fans have expressed their fondness of the tape, and The Game made it his business to publicly thank them.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid Future $250,000 For "Pressurelicious" Feature
Ahead of her studio album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion dropped "Pressurelicious" featuring Future. The three-minute record wasted no time climbing the charts, and now Megan is letting everyone know how the collaboration came to be. During a sit-down interview with the L.A. Leakers, the H-Town hottie stated that she had...
Nicki Minaj Defends "Super Freaky Girl" Against Twitter Slander: “I’m An Obsession To You Pieces Of Dirt”
Nicki Minaj has made history once again with the release of her new record "Super Freaky Girl," earning the largest solo debut for a female rap song in Spotify history. Despite the accolades, social media critics wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the Hip Hop queen's new Rick Jame's inspired record, with one Twitter commenter calling Minaj "the biggest hypocrite," suggesting that the star's new song panders to TikTok users.
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
Jay-Z Believes "Ambition" & "Ego" Derailed Murder Inc Supergroup With Ja Rule & DMX
As the embers from his Drink Champs appearance continue to simmer, Irv Gotti is once again centerstage now that his Murder Inc docuseries has premiered on BET. Gotti's label housed several chart-topping artists of the late 1990s and 2000s including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita, and Charli Baltimore; however, prior to some of those successes, Irv attempted to shape a Hip Hop supergroup that was poised to take over the culture.
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
DJ Khaled Teases "Drink Champs" Episode With Motivating Message About "God Did"
As one of the most successful producers in Hip Hop, DJ Khaled has a reach and career that aspiring hopefuls are looking to match. The hitmaker has been active in the industry for decades, and soon, he will be adding yet another star-studded project to his catalog with God Did. We've already received teasers as to what we can expect and Khaled even dropped off his "Staying Alive" single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, and to further promote his upcoming release, DJ Khaled caught up with Drink Champs.
Queen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"
Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.
Solange Composes Music For New York City Ballet
While her sister has been busy dropping Renaissance, Solange has been working on some new music as well. According to Pitchfork, the artist is taking her talents to Lincoln Center. She's composed music for the New York City Ballet which is set to be premiere on Wednesday, September 28. Solange's...
Stream Nipsey Hussle’s “Love” To Commemorate What Would’ve Been His 37th Birthday
Today (August 15), would’ve been Nipsey Hussle’s 37th birthday, and though the rapper is no longer with us, his friends, fans, and family continue to carry his legacy on. Before his untimely death, Nipsey delivered projects like Bullets Ain’t Got No Name Vol. 1 & 2, Mailbox Money, and No Pressure, but today, we’ve selected a song from one of his earlier works – The Marathon – to spotlight in honour of what was meant to be a special day for the late father of two.
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Changing Her Narrative & Missing Her Late Mother's Encouragement
After what seemed like another behind-the-scenes battle with her label, Megan Thee Stallion finally released Traumazine. The Houston rapper's sophomore effort continues to be debated among fans and foes as her lyrical content is examined. People are picking apart which portions speak to her real-life struggles of loss and legal issues.
Orlando Brown Says Soulja Boy Is Whitney Houston, Has "No Problem" With Him
Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.
Lizzo Ignored Manager's Call About Emmy Noms Because She Was Editing A TikTok
She took a giant leap into the reality television arena without knowing how well it would be received, and now, Lizzo is nominated for an Emmy—actually, several. The Grammy winner has been taking the music industry by storm as she leads the Pop-Rap space, but her Amazon Prime reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls has also proven to be successful as it has earned six Emmy nominations this year. Deadline caught up with Lizzo to discuss her latest accomplishment and she detailed where she was when she learned the good news.
Big Sean Tells John Mayer About Wholesome Moment He Had With Singer's Fan
Celebrities dropping off selfies on Instagram is nothing new, and often, it provokes their equally as famous friends to jump into comment sections with funny remarks. John Mayer wanted to share a photo that a friend took of him and it didn't take long for the comments to roll in. In digging through the praises and jokes, social media users will find a story from Big Sean who recalled a recent moment that he had with a fan of Mayer's during his flight.
Silk Sonic Cover Papa Roach's "Last Resort": Watch
Silk Sonic, the super duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have been jamming out in Vegas during their residency in the city. Mars and .Paak have certainly been having fun, often pranking each other while they perform their smooth 70s-style hits. In a recent aftershow, Silk Sonic...
Kodak Black Seemingly Responds To NBA Youngboy's Diss
Last week, rapper Kodak Black expressed his frustrations with NBA Youngboy's fan base. After Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, went on Instagram live and called all recent rap albums "mid," YB's fans did what they usually do-- troll. They instantly took to the Florida native's comments and wrote things like "YB better."
