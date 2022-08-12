Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Not Happy With NFL Decision
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't loving how the NFL handled Green Bay's preseason schedule this year. Per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur revealed that the team didn't get back from its Week 1 game against the 49ers until 5 AM. "Thank you league," LaFleur said. "It's a long season...
The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan Announces Significant 49ers Injury News
The 49ers have taken a significant injury hit heading into the 2022 regular season. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his defense will be without a key player moving forward. Shanahan announced that Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out for a while.
deseret.com
What Jordan Love — and his coach — said about his play in the Packers’ first preseason game
Jordan Love’s performance in the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game Friday was far from perfect, but both he and his head coach agree that there were some notable bright spots. Love, who played the entire first half for the Packers, completed 13 of 24 passes for 176...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Not Present at 49ers’ Team Activities as Trade Looms
As the San Francisco 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo’s four-year stretch as the starting quarterback, the team isn’t letting the 30-year-old anywhere near confidential information. While the onus currently lies with Garoppolo to find a trade, the team moves forward – unwelcoming to his presence. The...
CBS News
Brother of former Bronco Aqib Talib wanted in Texas for murder during youth football game
The brother of former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is being sought by Texas authorities following the fatal shooting of a man at a youth football game Saturday evening. The Lancaster, Texas, Police Department identified Yaqub Salik Talib as a suspect in the incident, according to the Dallas Morning News.
NBC Sports
How Lance has turned into 49ers leader Shanahan 'expected'
Trey Lance is turning into the leader Kyle Shanahan expected him to be. That much was evident Friday on two occasions when the new 49ers starting quarterback put all else aside to grab his teammates’ first touchdown balls. While wide receiver Danny Gray and rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy assuredly...
Best photos from Packers' preseason opener vs. 49ers at Levi's Stadium
Here are all the best photos from the Green Bay Packers’ preseason-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium:
RELATED PEOPLE
Green Bay Packers adding former USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed to special teams mix
The Green Bay Packers have added another kicker to the mix on special teams. On Sunday, the Packers signed former Nevada and USFL kicker Ramiz Ahmed to a deal according to Paul Sheehy, the president of the ProStar Sports Agency. “Congratulations to K, @i_m_Ramiz on signing with the @Packers! Ramiz...
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
Comments / 0