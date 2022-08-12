Read full article on original website
UW, LCCC team up to host free kids soccer clinic
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The LCCC and UW Women’s Soccer teams were scheduled to host an event on Sunday to teach a few Wyoming kids a few skills on the pitch. While lightning strikes in the area may have delayed the full plans from moving forward, the teams did get to come out for a little bit.
Brogan Allen, Ringside Sports team up to launch Sportsmanship Campaign
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Brogan Allen was not only the first Wyoming Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, but she found a way to do some good for the next wave of Wyoming athletes off the back of the award. Along with that award, Brogan received a “Play It Forward” Gatorade grant. That’s where ringside sports steps in.
Cheyenne Central Football has ‘bought in’ heading into 2022 season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Central is coming off a sub .500 season where they qualified for the 8th/final seed in the 4A state playoffs. “Last year we had a lot of guys that were just looking forward to the next season, like, didn’t really want to be here,” said Central senior Jack Miller. “But I think this year everyone wants to be here and we want to win it all.”
Flood Watch Expires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thunderstorms started around 1pm today in Cheyenne. Clouds and rain showers stuck around most of the afternoon with intermittent rain in the Capital City. Severe thunderstorms missed to the southeast in northern Colorado. A flood warning was issued in Medicine Bow Forest again as it was yesterday. Besides those warnings, no others were issued in Wyoming. The state saw plenty of saturated storms and showers Sunday across the state. Rain showers started in western Wyoming around noon and increased in size and intensity to numerous thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. This weather system has more energy than usual ones. This is apparent as storms and showers linger into the night and fizzle out over Wyoming after the midnight hours as they have moved into South Dakota and Nebraska as strong nocturnal storms. At this point, the trailing edge of clouds will be exiting Wyoming by Monday morning. This clearing will be brief as residual moisture from the wet weekend will cause cumulus fields to pop up Monday afternoon. Storms and rain showers will be much more isolated than the weekend weather. Higher terrain areas in the north and eastern Wyoming will be more prone to these few storms. Cheyenne is likely to see little if any weather besides some cloudy conditions.
Century souls: Equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang
LARAMIE, Wyoming — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it’s obvious they’re inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they’re kindred souls.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
Money for nothing and your chicks for free
Let’s not forget who really pays the bills around here. We just finished CFD and, depending on your business, you saw the busiest, most haggard time of the year. Conversely, if your business is unrelated to foot traffic then you spent the week holding down the fort because your staff thinks Cheyenne day lasts for 10 days. Regardless of your situation, we owe you a giant THANK YOU!!! Money for nothing is a fairytale, but it is a good song from the British band Dire Straits. Our small businesses work hard, and I am proud of them. I believe we have some of the greatest small business leaders in America, and I am humbled by their continued support of their community and Chamber of Commerce. Cheyenne, we are blessed. So, remember to Shop Local, Shop Small, and please tell these folks, “Thank you!” After all, they are the ones who pay the bills, and it will be a dark day if we ever forget it.
Guide to candidates for Laramie County primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is quickly approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
New Bank in the Sweetgrass Community!
The new Pinnacle Bank on the corner of Goodnight Trl and College Dr -Optopolis. You may have noticed the new Pinnacle Bank being built along College Drive. Here's everything you need to know about the new location!
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/6/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Early Morning Ridge Road Blaze
A house fire that was reported early Friday morning in the 5000 block of Ridge Road caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, but no injuries. That's according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, crews were called to the scene at 3:37 a.m. to find...
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
