CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Thunderstorms started around 1pm today in Cheyenne. Clouds and rain showers stuck around most of the afternoon with intermittent rain in the Capital City. Severe thunderstorms missed to the southeast in northern Colorado. A flood warning was issued in Medicine Bow Forest again as it was yesterday. Besides those warnings, no others were issued in Wyoming. The state saw plenty of saturated storms and showers Sunday across the state. Rain showers started in western Wyoming around noon and increased in size and intensity to numerous thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. This weather system has more energy than usual ones. This is apparent as storms and showers linger into the night and fizzle out over Wyoming after the midnight hours as they have moved into South Dakota and Nebraska as strong nocturnal storms. At this point, the trailing edge of clouds will be exiting Wyoming by Monday morning. This clearing will be brief as residual moisture from the wet weekend will cause cumulus fields to pop up Monday afternoon. Storms and rain showers will be much more isolated than the weekend weather. Higher terrain areas in the north and eastern Wyoming will be more prone to these few storms. Cheyenne is likely to see little if any weather besides some cloudy conditions.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO