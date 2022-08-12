Read full article on original website
Broken sewer line impacting some San Diego beaches to be repaired
A broken sewer line in Tijuana, which has been spilling millions of sewage into the Tijuana River Basin, will come back online Monday, officials said.
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
North Park neighbors to get relief from high speeds on residential streets
SAN DIEGO — After years of complaints of excessive speeds and traffic collisions on residential streets, residents living in North Park's Altadena neighborhood are finally seeing some action. Residents say the city is now looking at ways to calm traffic and slow traffic along 33rd Street near Redwood. They...
Fire breaks out at El Cajon home while owners are out of town
A fire erupted at an El Cajon home while the house's owners were out of town, authorities told ABC 10News.
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
News 8 KFMB
San Diego responds to North Park neighborhood's concerns about high speeds and traffic collisions
CBS 8 reported on the concerns from Altadena residents in June. Now the city and nearby high school are stepping up to address the issue.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Community Power Fumes Over SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
Energy from San Diego’s brand new public power companies – set up to provide more affordable and cleaner energy than San Diego Gas and Electric – is actually more expensive than its once-monopolistic competitor. At least, for now. And customers will soon get a piece of mail alerting them of that.
Muggy Monsoon Pattern Over San Diego County to Persist This Week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. “A weaker Monsoon flow will continue this week, maintaining a threat of isolated, afternoon thunderstorms near...
NBC San Diego
Monsoon Pattern Over San Diego County to Continue Through The Week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
Guardrail Keeps Driver from Plunging Up to 150 Feet into Valley After Hitting Tree
A sedan crashed in University Heights early Sunday, with only the guardrail keeping it from plunging into the valley below. A resident heard the crash at about 1:20 a.m. and rushed outside to find the vehicle dipping over the edge and held by the damaged rail, according to OnScene.TV. The driver, though, fled the scene and was not found.
Hundreds gather to discuss San Diego’s fentanyl crisis
Hundreds of people packed into a South Bay church Friday to discuss the ongoing fentanyl crisis in San Diego.
More than $110,000 raised for family of Carlsbad mom killed in e-bike crash
A memorial fund set up in honor of the Carlsbad woman recently killed while riding her electric bicycle has surpassed $110,000.
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
Man shot in Valencia Park neighborhood
A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being shot Sunday night in the Valencia Park area, San Diego Police Department said.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
A year later, 'co-living' at National City complex is cutting housing costs
Nearly one year later, 'co-living' apartment units at Parco complex in National City are cutting housing costs
onscene.tv
DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego
08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
79-year-old hospitalized after hitting car parked in bike lane
A 79-year-old man was badly hurt when he crashed his electronic bicycle into a car that was illegally parked in a bike lane near Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
