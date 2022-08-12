ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Arias' two home runs lifts Clippers over St. Paul Saints

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Thursday's game: Clippers 8, Saints 6

Recap: Gabriel Arias hit two of four Columbus home runs and totaled three RBIs as the Clippers downed host St. Paul. Arias scored the eventual game-winning run on a two run home run in the sixth inning and added an insurance run in the ninth with a solo shot. The Clippers scored five runs in the sixth, including three on a homer by Orlando Mercado. Trenton Brooks gave Columbus a 2-0 lead on a home run in the second. Kevin McCarty (4-2) picked up the win in middle relief and Tim Herrin bounced back from consecutive tough outings (six earned runs) to earn his first save of the season.

Of note: Of note: With 15 strikeouts, the Clippers pitching staff has struck out 41 St. Paul batters over three games.

Attendance: 10,077

Next game: 8:07 p.m. Friday at St. PaulRadio: 920 AMNext home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 16 vs. Toledo at Huntington ParkTicket info: Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

For former Scot, Cougar Tim Belcher, there’s no place like home

Tim Belcher’s journey from a Sparta farm to the bright lights of Major League baseball included being told “thanks, but no thanks” by colleges and being the “player to be named later” in an MLB trade. From Sparta to Los Angeles, Belcher made his mark.
SPARTA, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, announces B1G commitment

Jayden Bonsu will be winding down his high school career this fall, but following that, he’ll be hitting the college gridiron. A 4-star recruit, Bonsu is considered by 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 22 safety in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. The St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) star had 3 B1G schools among his finalists — with Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Alabama and Miami and others all hoping to gain the services of the defensive back.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Homer, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s C.J. Hicks loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The expectations are high for what C.J. Hicks’ Ohio State football career may look like, and he took the first step in that direction. The freshman linebacker became the latest player to lose his black stripe, making him an “official Buckeye,” joining linebacker Chip Trayanum and cornerback Jyaire Brown. Overall he’s the sixth player to do so, with three accomplishing that feat in the spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Linebacker C.J. Hicks Loses Black Stripe

The highest-ranked prospect in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is “officially” a Buckeye. Freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks had his black stripe removed after Ohio State’s scrimmage on Saturday, making him the fourth member of the freshman class to shed his black stripe this year. Hicks follows...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Homer
Person
Kevin Mccarty
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kamryn Babb awarded Ohio State’s Block O jersey

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State graduate receiver Kamryn Babb was awarded the Buckeyes’ Block O jersey Saturday. Ohio State started the Block “O” jersey tradition two years ago to honor former Buckeye defensive end Bill Willis. The No. 0 jersey is given to a player who embodies “toughness, accountability and the highest of character” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12

A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Paul Saints#The Clippers#Amnext
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
tigerdroppings.com

Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio

Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy