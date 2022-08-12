Read full article on original website
digg.com
The Saints Are Back In Style On Xbox And PlayStation
It's been a while, but "Saints Row" is back, and they're playable on current-gen and last-gen consoles. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. After a nine year wait since the last mainline release, the fully rebooted "Saints Row" is back and looking pretty darn neat. They've stepped back from the whole "Matrix" and alien invasions wackiness, so we're back to "Saints Row 2/3" levels of silly.
ComicBook
G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Timber 2-Packs Are On Sale
Hasbro has launched two G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes and Timber 2-packs in recent years, and both are currently in stock on Amazon with a discount. This includes the Alpha Commandos 2-pack and a version of the set with a classic Snake Eyes design. A breakdown of each set can be found below.
hypebeast.com
THQ Nordic Reboots 'Alone In the Dark' For Current-Gen Platforms
Horror fans will be delighted to learn that THQ Nordic is now rebooting Alone In the Dark for current-gen consoles and PC. The original game was first released all the way back in 1992 and THQ Nordic hopes to retain the core of its experience by bringing players back into the New Orleans of the 1920s, with the infamous Derceto Manor serving as the main setting once again for the title.
ComicBook
Xbox Accuses Sony of Paying Developers to Block Game Pass Titles
Xbox has accused Sony of paying developers to prevent them from putting their games on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has been a game changer for the industry as it allows gamers access to a massive rotating library of amazing games, both big and small. It has made gaming on Xbox and even some other devices that support the service incredibly accessible and has allowed developers the chance to get their game more recognition and introduce players to games they may not have played otherwise. It's a great service and one that has been loosely mimicked via PlayStation's recent tiered PlayStation Plus service. It's not identical, but it certainly appears to be taking cues from Xbox Game Pass.
techeblog.com
What the Unity Game Engine Real-Time ‘Lion’ Tech Demo Looks Like on PlayStation 5 Hardware
The Unity game engine is used by many popular titles, including Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Cuphead, but their latest real-time ‘Lion’ tech demo shows what it’s capable of on PlayStation 5 hardware. This short clip takes advantage of Weta Digital’s Wig hair tool, which is capable of rendering millions of individual fur strands of the animals.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Innovative deckbuilder Nadir paints a beautiful portrait of Hell
A stunning graphical style and memorable art draws you into Nadir's roguelike gameplay. It takes a lot for deckbuilding games to stand out nowadays, but Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder has absolutely caught my eye. A demo released late last week gives you a look into a vision of hell that I'm pretty excited to dive into. Something between a desaturated aesthetic and the heavy-lined pen of Mike Mignola's Hellboy, the art style also draws on the kind of tattoo designs a heavy metal Catholic biker might get. A skeletal statue with a sword fighting faceless horrors from beyond. That sort of thing.
NEWSBTC
Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside
Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
Gamespot
Tempest Rising Channels The Feel Of 1990s RTS Classics
Developer and publisher 3D Realms is looking to bring back a classic 1990s-style real-time strategy experience with Tempest Rising, an RTS that has you fighting over resources in the aftermath of a nuclear war. Publisher THQ Nordic announced the game with a new trailer during its 2022 games showcase, which shows how Tempest Rising is combining old-school inspirations with modern graphics and a more cinematic presentation.
New Lord of The Rings game is in development at Weta Workshop
Private Division, the publisher behind The Outer Worlds and Hades, is partnering with The Lord of the Rings film trilogy special effects house Weta Workshop on an all-new video game set in Middle Earth. On Thursday, the project’s official announcement went live. It’s still early in production, so there isn’t...
Spider-Man Remastered launches on PC
PC gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Spider-Man Remastered adventure game, previously a PlayStation exclusive. Will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase from Steam and other online retailers allowing you to take on the role of the iconic webbed wonder. “After eight...
CNBC
Meet BRILLO, the bartending robot that can make small talk
Your favorite bartender is likely someone who can expertly mix your favorite drink while serving up a side of friendly banter. It's an experience that's difficult to top, but a group of scientists at an Italian university have tried to do just that, with a twist: Their ultimate bartender is a machine.
Wreckreation is Burnout Paradise meets Mario Maker
Wreckreation looks like the best parts of classic racing games and modern sandboxes put together
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'
An offer I simply must refuse.
digitalspy.com
Scream 2's exclusive steelbook is available to pre-order now – how to buy
Scream recently released its fifth entry, which re-used the original title but carried the stories of the characters forward (or brought them to a gruesome end in the case of a certain someone). But that's not what we're talking about today. Today we're talking about the classic Scream 2, which...
NEWSBTC
How Eco-Friendly Is Crypto? A Look At Proprivex, Ethereum, and Bitcoin
Climate change threatens both water and food scarcity, with the risk of extreme heat, increased flooding, economic loss, and disease. The greatest threat to health is climate change in the 21st century according to The World Health Organisation. So, what are cryptocurrencies doing to tackle their carbon footprint? This article...
PS5 stock – live: AO, John Lewis, PS Direct and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 11 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Very, Hughes, The Game Collection, ShopTo, John Lewis, AO and Scan. In-store stock is available at some branches of Smyths Toys. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at...
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
CoinTelegraph
NFT games have edge over ‘money in, no money out’ games: Polygon's Urvit Goel
Polygon’s vice president of global business development for gaming, Urvit Goel, believes games that integrate nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have a natural edge on traditional games that don’t allow users to sell their in-game items. Goel spoke candidly with Cointelegraph in Seoul last week about Polygon’s push toward helping...
