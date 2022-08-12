Xbox has accused Sony of paying developers to prevent them from putting their games on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has been a game changer for the industry as it allows gamers access to a massive rotating library of amazing games, both big and small. It has made gaming on Xbox and even some other devices that support the service incredibly accessible and has allowed developers the chance to get their game more recognition and introduce players to games they may not have played otherwise. It's a great service and one that has been loosely mimicked via PlayStation's recent tiered PlayStation Plus service. It's not identical, but it certainly appears to be taking cues from Xbox Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO