ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive

If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Morgantown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: How Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls chose West Virginia

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire have no shortage of excellent run-stopping interior defensive linemen. Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls is as good as any of them. Smalls committed to West Virginia on June 12, choosing the Mountaineers over Liberty, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, among other offers. A 6-2, 295-pound prospect, Smalls ranks […]
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Graham Harrell
Person
Neal Brown
WBOY 12 News

WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#College Football#American Football#Pitt Prediction#Espn#Pac 12#Sec#Pitt Game Preview#Usc
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvpublic.org

3 Perish In Plane Crash In Northern West Virginia

A small plane carrying three people crashed in northern West Virginia Thursday. The single engine Piper PA-32 aircraft took off from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana and was headed to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost altitude before it crashed...
MYERSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes

PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy