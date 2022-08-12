Read full article on original website
Related
3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
West Virginia will face four opponents ranked in the preseason top 25 AP Poll
WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive
If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recruiting Spotlight: How Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls chose West Virginia
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire have no shortage of excellent run-stopping interior defensive linemen. Beaufort’s Eamon Smalls is as good as any of them. Smalls committed to West Virginia on June 12, choosing the Mountaineers over Liberty, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina, among other offers. A 6-2, 295-pound prospect, Smalls ranks […]
WVU RB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia running back places his name into the portal
WATCH: Reese Smith Fall Camp Day 10
West Virginia receiver Reese Smith chatted with the media after the tenth practice of fall camp.
WDTV
Grafton Bearcats plan to rally behind new head coach Mickey Foley in 2022
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats enter this season following a playoff run under the final year of head coach Rich Bord. Of course, that means there’s a new coach at the helm - Mickey Foley - but he’s not a traditional first year head coach. “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shots fired outside of little league football game in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Head coach and vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports Aaron Strader said dozens of little kids were playing a football game when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of Oberlin Street around 2:30 p.m. Channel 11 crews found a bullet through a windshield of a truck...
WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
3 killed when small plane crashes in West Virginia
The plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Pennsylvania.
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvpublic.org
3 Perish In Plane Crash In Northern West Virginia
A small plane carrying three people crashed in northern West Virginia Thursday. The single engine Piper PA-32 aircraft took off from Shawnee Field Airport in Bloomfield, Indiana and was headed to Deck Airport in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane lost altitude before it crashed...
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Comments / 2