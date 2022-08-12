ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Salvation Army is looking for Bell Ringers this Christmas season

By Kamaka Pili
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xMO1_0hEPvWzO00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – In less than five months, Christmas is already here.

But unlike most of us, the Salvation Army is already in their preparations for the season and one of those preparations include, who am I?

The bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign that you see as you enter many different stores around town.

To find out more about this, we are here with Major Eric Tumale who is a Corps Officer here at Salvation Army.

Tell us a little bit about this Red Kettle Campaign.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is the primary fundraising efforts of the Salvation Army where all the funds that are collected will help people in need throughout the years through our social services and programs,” says Major Eric Tumale.

So, this year, tell us who you are looking for in terms of volunteers and what they can expect as they go throughout the season.

“We are looking for those individuals who are passionate in giving back to their community,” says Tumale.

“A bell ringer can be an individual, it could be a group of friends, families and coworkers. They can volunteer for at least two hours per shift, and we are in need of 10-12 volunteer bell ringers per day from November to December,” says Tumale.

You take into account this year when we have pandemic poverty, we have the inflation that everyone is going through.

Do you anticipate funds that are raised this year to be less than previous years?

“Considering the current situation, we are anticipating for more families and individuals coming to our services looking for different kinds of assistance during the holiday season as well as in the coming year 2023,” says Tumale.

Tumale explains, “I believe that during times of need, people are more generous. During these past two years when we are hit with the pandemic, I’m seeing more people who are helping other people that are in need. We are so thankful for those individuals in our community for helping us help others.”

And just real quick, through the pandemic, I know you guys have been super busy.

What have you guys been focusing on as we’ve gone through this pandemic?

“Through the pandemic, we assisted individuals and families to make sure that they have, to address food and security through our food pantry,” says Tumale.

“There are 200 individuals and families coming to our pantry on a weekly basis. In addition to that, we want to make sure that kids that are participating in free food at the school through the cafeteria, they have also food supplement during the week. There are some other kids out there that their means of food may be the food served in the cafeteria, so we want to make sure that when they get home, they have enough food supplies to eat during the weekends.”

Thank you very much for your time, Major Eric, and thank you for the Salvation Army for everything you guys do.

Again, they are looking for bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign come this Christmas.

If you want to help out and contribute to your community this year, click here.

Comments / 3

Related
kauainownews.com

Cop on Top Returns Aug. 25-27 to Benefit Special Olympics

Volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers across the state will once again rise to the occasion to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i. From Aug. 25-27 on Kaua‘i, volunteer officers will take community service to a new level while perched on 10-foot scaffolds and rooftops. On the ground, volunteers will collect donations and keep the excitement going for shoppers and supporters.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
KHON2

What’s Up Weekend (Week of August 8)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Zippy’s Debuts New Rewards Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – Zippy’s is giving away free Zip Pacs for a limited time starting August 8th to celebrate the launch of our new Zipster Rewards Program. The debut of Zippy’s new rewards program, allows Zippy’s customers to be rewarded with “zipcoins” whenever dining or taking out at any Zippy’s location.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Bell#Volunteers#Bell Ringers#The Salvation Army#The Red Kettle Campaign#This Red Kettle Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KHON2

Food 2Go — Celebrahtees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for Food 2GO for this Aloha Monday. We’re highlighting a central Oahu restaurant now occupying an iconic spot overlooking Pearl City serving up local grinds where you can dine like a “Celebrahtee.”. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android...
PEARL CITY, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy