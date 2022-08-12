Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
Man, 34, was mauled to death by 'XL Bully' dog after he 'collapsed' in park as 20-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of owning the dangerous animal
A 34-year-old dog walker was mauled to death by a suspected XL Bully while he was walking at a children's park - as flowers were left at the scene of the horrific attack and heartbroken friends and family paid tribute to the beloved local. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes was today named...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Gas blast site still not safe after fatal explosion
Residents of a south London street where a child was killed in a gas blast a week ago say they still do not know when they can return home. Four-year-old Sahara Salman died when a house collapsed on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath on 8 August. About 500 people had to...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
BBC
A24 bus crash: Several injured after bus bursts into flames
Several people were injured after a bus caught fire following a crash in West Sussex. Emergency services were called to the southbound A24 at Ashington at 15:50 BST on Saturday following a collision between a grey BMW and a Metrobus. The car passenger - a 40-year-old woman - was taken...
BBC
Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home
A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home. The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday. HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard...
BBC
Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness. The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire...
BBC
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
BBC
Brecon Beacons waterfall jumper airlifted to hospital
A male suffered suspected broken legs and a possible spinal injury after jumping from a waterfall, according to rescuers. The injured person, whose age has not been disclosed, was airlifted to hospital from Sgwd Gwladus in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday afternoon. Central and Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Teams helped...
BBC
Hinstock sisters' fears about 'really dangerous' A41
Two sisters say they feel their family put their lives at risk every time they turn on and off their driveway which is next to a busy A-road. Victoria and Jasmine Blackwell live by the A41 near Hinstock, Shropshire, and said it was "really dangerous". The stretch of road, from...
BBC
Canterbury: David Creed jailed for killing partner with carving knife
A man who stabbed his partner to death with a carving knife at their home has been jailed. David Creed, 53, attacked 50-year-old Catherine Granger at the maisonette they shared in Canterbury, Kent. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Maidstone Crown Court...
Comments / 0