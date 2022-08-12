ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Charity that Scammed Taxpayers Forced to Give Up 120-bed Treatment Facility to County

Volunteers of America Southwest played a critical role in San Diego County’s mental health infrastructure for years – until it was exposed for siphoning money to family members of a chief executive and other financial misdeeds. Now, the charity is being forced to turn over a critical piece of that infrastructure to county officials, according to a new proposed settlement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lakeside, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fallbrook, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#National Night Out#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The San Diego Police#Recognition#San Diegans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KPBS

Elderly students welcomed back to the SDSU campus

There was a welcome back for some students at San Diego State University Friday. They’re not your typical college students. Many of them are retirement age and determined to keep learning. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers classes in partnership with San Diego State, which has been designated an...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims

SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
San Diego Channel

Annual Lemon Festival makes zesty return to Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Long before Chula Vista became San Diego County's second-largest city, it was rural farmland with citrus groves from San Diego Bay to Otay Mountain. At one point Chula Vista was once known as the Lemon Capitol of the World. This weekend's festival will pay...
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy