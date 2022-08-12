ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

St. Francois County Pedestrian Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 37 year old Travis J. McDaniel, is recovering from serious injuries after he was struck by a car on Pimville Road in St. Francois County at 1:30 Saturday morning. Highway Patrol reports indicate McDaniel was lying in the Westbound lane of Pimville Road as a car, driven west by 35 year old Jamie L. Petty of Park Hills, swerved to avoid a deer in the road. The vehicle's front right tire struck McDaniel. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Petty was not injured.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
