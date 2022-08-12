ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NBC Sports

Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game

With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
radiokenai.com

Kenai Rolls Ravens 32-7 In Football Opener

The Kenai Kardinals scored in every quarter and nearly shut-out Eielson as the Kardinals post a 32-7 victory over the Ravens on Friday night at Eielson High School in the first high school football game nation-wide for 2022. Kenai 32 – Eielson 7. Kenai opened on defense and capitalized...
KENAI, AK
CBS Baltimore

Jimmy's Famous Seafood and the Baltimore Ravens host Firefighter Appreciation Night

BALTIMORE -- A couple of dozen local first responders are getting a special treat for the Baltimore Ravens preseason game.Jimmy's Famous Seafood teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens to host Firefighter Appreciation Night right before the first preseason football game.The brave men and women enjoyed food and drinks. They also received a special gift bag. Then they all boarded a bus and headed off to see the Baltimore Ravens take the field against the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD

