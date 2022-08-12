Read full article on original website
Dolphins Win Preseason Opener; Trill Injured Late
Skylar Thompson and Jason Sanders shined in the Miami Dolphins victory against Tampa Bay in the preseason opener
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game
With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
Browns 24, Jaguars 13: Starters Shine in Preseason Home Opener
The Jaguars' starters dominated Cleveland on Friday night. The backups? Not so much.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Rolls Ravens 32-7 In Football Opener
The Kenai Kardinals scored in every quarter and nearly shut-out Eielson as the Kardinals post a 32-7 victory over the Ravens on Friday night at Eielson High School in the first high school football game nation-wide for 2022. Kenai 32 – Eielson 7. Kenai opened on defense and capitalized...
Rams Take Down Chargers 29-22 In Preseason Opener: Live Game Log
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup between the Rams and Chargers.
10 starters land on inactives list for Vikings vs Raiders preseason opener
Sunday’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders marks the beginning of a new era for the Minnesota Vikings. But if fans are coming into this game thinking they’re going to get a sneak peak of what’s underneath the hood, they’ll be sadly disappointed. With less...
Chargers 53-man roster projection: Who’s in, out after preseason opener
The Chargers, who trimmed their roster to 85 players, played their first preseason game last Saturday, giving players on the bubble an opportunity to impress head coach Brandon Staley and the rest of the coaching staff. Who improved their odds of making the team? Here’s how we see the roster...
NFL・
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins' inactives vs. Buccaneers in preseason opener
The Miami Dolphins are ready to begin their first campaign under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed 17 players as “Not Expected to Play,” including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa....
Biggest takeaways from Day 12 of Titans training camp
The Tennessee Titans were back at it on Sunday for their 12th practice of training camp, which was also the second-to-last session before the team makes its first cuts of the offseason. On Tuesday, Tennessee will trim its roster down from 90 to 85. From there, each of the two...
Jimmy's Famous Seafood and the Baltimore Ravens host Firefighter Appreciation Night
BALTIMORE -- A couple of dozen local first responders are getting a special treat for the Baltimore Ravens preseason game.Jimmy's Famous Seafood teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens to host Firefighter Appreciation Night right before the first preseason football game.The brave men and women enjoyed food and drinks. They also received a special gift bag. Then they all boarded a bus and headed off to see the Baltimore Ravens take the field against the Tennessee Titans.
