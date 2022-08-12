Read full article on original website
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT MEDIVAC REQUESTED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Washington Ave and Haines Rd. Medivac has been requested and will be landing at Washington Street Elementary School. Sheriff has put out a notice to avoid the area.
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT BEACH: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRAIN
Emergency personnel are at the Forman Avenue crossing for a report of a pedestrian who has been struck by a New Jersey Transit train. Our reporter at the scene did see a bicycle laying by the train but we cannot confirm that the bike was involved. There is a significant emergency response presence. Avoid the area. We will update with more details as soon as they become available.
Boat hits land and throws 3 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Three people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat, operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster with 8 people on board ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.
wrnjradio.com
Grant agreements cleared for 5 historic preservation projects in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects – and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE
Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
tworivertimes.com
Middletown Mayor Demands Resignation of Monmouth Conservation Foundation Director
MIDDLETOWN – A dispute over undeveloped land in Middletown Township has become a back-and-forth between the mayor and the director of a foundation tasked with preserving open space in the county. Mayor Tony Perry sent a letter dated July 26 to Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Several Injured, Passengers Ejected After Boat Runs Aground in Barnegat Bay
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River police are investigating after a boat ran aground in...
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
Five-car collision in Manchester, NJ sends 3 Ocean County residents to hospital
MANCHESTER — Two individuals were airlifted to a local hospital's trauma center following a multi-car crash in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Lacey Road. A third person was sent to the hospital by ambulance for injuries. According to Manchester police, a five-car collision occurred Sunday morning after the...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Alpha Borough, and Pohatcong Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The following...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
Lionetti Had Number of the Beast…from The East, Eliminates Toms River East Little League
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The road to Williamsport was cut short for the Toms River...
Spotswood police advise residents to ‘lock and secure’ vehicles after rise in motor vehicle thefts in area
SPOTSWOOD – Due to the recent rise in motor vehicle thefts in the area, police are advising residents to lock and secure their vehicles. A majority of the crimes that have occurred are a result of unlocked vehicles, according to the Spotswood Police Department through a Nixle alert.
nypressnews.com
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
Candidates File For School Board Election
OCEAN COUNTY – Local and regional school board candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the upcoming November 8 election. School board races are technically nonpartisan, so candidates aren’t listed with any political affiliation. Instead, they can choose a short slogan to represent them. The Toms...
