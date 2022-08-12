ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT MEDIVAC REQUESTED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of Washington Ave and Haines Rd. Medivac has been requested and will be landing at Washington Street Elementary School. Sheriff has put out a notice to avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth County Detours Start Today

HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRAIN

Emergency personnel are at the Forman Avenue crossing for a report of a pedestrian who has been struck by a New Jersey Transit train. Our reporter at the scene did see a bicycle laying by the train but we cannot confirm that the bike was involved. There is a significant emergency response presence. Avoid the area. We will update with more details as soon as they become available.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Pennington, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSN CONGRATULATES TOMS RIVER EAST LITTLE LEAGUE

Congratulations to Toms River East Little League for making it to the Metro Region Championship games! We are proud to see your dedication, pride, hard work and good sportsmanship as you represent not only Toms River and Ocean County but all of New Jersey. Way to go!!. media and photo...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County

The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Alpha Borough, and Pohatcong Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The following...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CONGRATULATIONS DETECTIVE SICKINGER ON YOUR RETIREMENT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and everyone here at the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office would like to congratulate Detective Phillip Sickinger of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office on his retirement! Thank you Detective Sickinger for nineteen years of service to the residents of Ocean County. We wish you nothing but the best! Stay strong!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
nypressnews.com

EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
LINDEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Candidates File For School Board Election

OCEAN COUNTY – Local and regional school board candidates have filed to be on the ballot for the upcoming November 8 election. School board races are technically nonpartisan, so candidates aren’t listed with any political affiliation. Instead, they can choose a short slogan to represent them. The Toms...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ
Local news for East Brunswick in Middlesex County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/eb-sentinel/

