Rage Against the Machine Cancels U.K., European Tour After Zack de la Rocha Injury, The 1975 to Replace at Reading and Leeds

Read full article on original website
Related
'Britain is melting': The U.K. records its hottest day ever as a heat wave scorches Europe
Records are tumbling as temperatures are rising across Europe, where a monster heat wave is fueling wildfires and causing deaths. The mark in London hits about 104 Fahrenheit.
tatler.com
Will excavators unearth 10 tonnes of Nazi gold in the grounds of Polish palace?
The Silesian Bridge Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to foster positive Polish-German relations, has reached a major milestone, after receiving the go-ahead to dig up a buried canister next month – thought to contain £200 million-worth of forgotten Nazi treasure. On 31 July, the organisation shared a...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Spain’s Medusa Festival Stage Collapses
High winds exceeding 51 mph caused part of the main stage at Medusa Festival in Valencia, Spain to collapse early Saturday morning (August 13), killing one person and injuring dozens, reports Reuters and BBC. Other infrastructure at the EDM festival was also damaged due to the extreme weather. The festival grounds were promptly evacuated afterwards and organizers have since canceled the rest of the event. Of those injured, three suffered serious trauma injuries and 14 experienced minor injuries, according to regional emergency services. Reuters notes that 32 people were taken to the hospital.
13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show
More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
Domino’s has been run out of Italy in just seven years after trying to sell Italians American-style pizza
The competition was too good.
SFGate
Norway Kills Freya, a 1,300-Pound Walrus Who Delighted Onlookers
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwegian authorities killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya on Sunday who had spent the past weeks off the coast of Oslo climbing onto boats and lounging on piers, saying that moving her was “too high risk.”. “In the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America
Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
Swiss mountain pass will lose all glacier ice ‘in a few weeks’ for first time in centuries
The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass for centuries will have melted away completely within a few weeks, according to a local ski resort. After a dry winter, the summer heatwaves hitting Europe have been catastrophic for the Alpine glaciers, which have been melting at an accelerated rate.
Netflix puts 165K-square-foot campus up for sublease in Silicon Valley
Following a slump in shares and a dramatic decrease in subscribers, Netflix has put an entire corporate campus in Silicon Valley up for sublease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Last Colony by Philippe Sands review – Britain’s Chagos Islands shame
The Chagossians were forced from their archipelago in the Indian Ocean in the 1970s, and Britain still refuses to hand it back. Human rights lawyer Philippe Sands relates the wider tragedy of the scandal with nerve and precision. The human rights lawyer Philippe Sands first encountered Liseby Elysé at the...
Saharan Britain: Aerial views of England show scorched earth as parts of the UK resemble a desert after fields and trees turn brown in heatwave
Aerial shots have revealed the impact of Britain's heatwave which has left farmers with parched crops and vast desert-like landscapes in areas normally be filled with swathes of greenery, as the country endured its driest July since 1935 and record-breaking 40C temperatures. Patches of scorched grass can be seen across...
'No one can stop them': African migrants aim for Spain's Canary Islands
GRAN CANARIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands.
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
How a Spanish tourist spot became a global hub for live animal export
Millions of sheep and cattle are being shipped from Cartagena to the Middle East in a trade branded cruel and unnecessary
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
Phys.org
2022 sets record fire activity in southwest Europe: EU
Blazes that have torched tens of thousands of hectares of forest in France, Spain and Portugal have made 2022 a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe, the EU's satellite monitoring service said Friday. Amid a prolonged heatwave that saw temperature records tumble, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS)...
BBC
Ireland v Afghanistan: Tourists level Twenty20 series by beating hosts by 27 runs in match reduced to 11 overs per side
Afghanistan 132-6 (11 overs): Najibullah 50, Rashid 31*, Gurbaz 24; Delany 3-33 Ireland 105 all out (11 overs): Dockrell 41*, Stirling 20; Fareed 3-14 Afghanistan levelled the Twenty20 series against Ireland by winning the fourth of their five meetings by 27 runs at Stormont on Monday. The match was reduced...
Comments / 0