Shore Shakespeare to bring ‘Measure to Measure’ to Adkins Arboretum

RIDGELY — Considered by many a “problem play” for falling somewhere between comedy and tragedy, “Measure for Measure” is a tale of morals and humanity, justice and forgiveness — one that could happen in any place and at any time. It is a play deeply rooted in early 17th-century culture, but at the same time, it retains a powerful hold on the imaginations of modern readers. Join Shore Shakespeare for two performances of this most passionately discussed play Sept. 3 and 4 at Adkins Arboretum.

With the morals of the city of Vienna creeping lower by the year, the benevolent Duke Vincentio suddenly departs, leaving his self-righteous governor, Angelo, in charge. Suddenly, long-standing laws are strictly enforced and young Claudio finds himself sentenced to death for impregnating his fiancée. A plea for mercy from Claudio’s sister Isabella, a novitiate on the brink of taking her vows, may be his only hope.