ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgely, MD

Shore Shakespeare to bring ‘Measure to Measure’ to Adkins Arboretum

By Angela Price
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM7h9_0hEPrwbK00

RIDGELY — Considered by many a “problem play” for falling somewhere between comedy and tragedy, “Measure for Measure” is a tale of morals and humanity, justice and forgiveness — one that could happen in any place and at any time. It is a play deeply rooted in early 17th-century culture, but at the same time, it retains a powerful hold on the imaginations of modern readers. Join Shore Shakespeare for two performances of this most passionately discussed play Sept. 3 and 4 at Adkins Arboretum.

With the morals of the city of Vienna creeping lower by the year, the benevolent Duke Vincentio suddenly departs, leaving his self-righteous governor, Angelo, in charge. Suddenly, long-standing laws are strictly enforced and young Claudio finds himself sentenced to death for impregnating his fiancée. A plea for mercy from Claudio’s sister Isabella, a novitiate on the brink of taking her vows, may be his only hope.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgely, MD
City
Vienna, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
WBOC

The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
getnews.info

BLAZIN MICS FM – The Only Station in Maryland Dedicated to Playing Old-School Hip-Hop

People now have additional means to access an expanding amount of information thanks to technological advancements. However, radio continues to be extremely important in today’s society. There is more to radio than announcers, news, and music. Radio is about having a relationship with the listener on an emotional level. BLAZIN MICS FM which is located in the United States can be identified as a radio station that entertains listeners like no other.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Coming Soon in Wolfe Pointe!

Coming soon, and beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-and one-half bathroom home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Canal front Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story great room with a stone wood burning fireplace with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, formal dining room, spectacular landscaping, patio, koi pond with water fall, and much, more! More Information and photos to come!
LEWES, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Arboretum#Benevolent#Performing#Musical Theater
Cape Gazette

Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade

Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns

SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
SNOW HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Cape Gazette

The odd and quirky side of Sussex County

Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

If you like music, you are in the right place

Eastern Sussex County has quietly become a mecca for live music. From national acts to local performers, lovers of oldies, rock, country, R&B, jazz, classical and pop music can easily find a band and venue. While several resort-area venues, such as Dogfish Head, The Starboard, Rusty Rudder and Bottle &...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right

With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
221
Followers
438
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy