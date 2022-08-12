A zero-interest loans scheme aimed at helping thousands of people who are struggling to put food on the table is being rolled out across the UK. The initiative, the result of a link-up between the supermarket chain Iceland and a charity-owned lender, is the latest interest-free loans scheme to launch in response to growing concern about households who find themselves at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis and are unable to access or afford existing forms of credit.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO