Read full article on original website
Related
Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities...
Interest-free loans to be rolled out in UK to help with food bills
A zero-interest loans scheme aimed at helping thousands of people who are struggling to put food on the table is being rolled out across the UK. The initiative, the result of a link-up between the supermarket chain Iceland and a charity-owned lender, is the latest interest-free loans scheme to launch in response to growing concern about households who find themselves at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis and are unable to access or afford existing forms of credit.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0