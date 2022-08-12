Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Jr. High Baseball & Softball drop both at Salem
It was a rough afternoon for Jr High Baseball and softball on Monday as they traveled to Salem. On the baseball diamond, the Bullpups jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. That score stayed the same until the bottom of the 3rd inning when Salem put up 9 runs to take a 9-4 lead. The Bullpups scored one more in the top of the 4th to make it a 9-5 game, but Salem would then answer with 2 in the 4th and 4 in the 5th to win it 15-5. The Lady Bullpups also fell to Salem, losing by a final score of 14-2.
wrul.com
CWC Golf Takes on NCOE & Massac County
The Carmi Golf teams played their first home match of the season on Monday, the boys hosted NCOE and the girls took on Massac County. The boys took down the Fighting Cardinals, 178-196. They were led by Zach Roark who shot a 39, Conner Newell shot a 43, Gabe Winkleman shot a 46, Gage Attebury shot a 50, Maxon O’Daniel with a 51, and Travor Mason finished with a 58. Cord Tucker led the way for NCOE with a 48. On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs fell 161-219. Ava Shiever shot a team best 49, Saylor Mason and Sadie Balding both shot a 56, Kinley Carter with a 58, Maeve Attebury shot a 59 and Courtney Snow shot a 64.
nowdecatur.com
Big Cars Return to Illinois State Fair for 89th Time
August 14, 2022 – Auto Racing is the traditional daytime entertainment of the last weekend of the Illinois State Fair, starting with the 89th scheduled appearance of the open-wheel championship machines now known as the Silver Crown Cars of the United States Auto Club. The annual Bettenhausen 100 presented by MiteXstream takes place on Saturday, August 20 on the World’s Fastest One Mile Dirt track in Springfield, Illinois.
wrul.com
Yvonna Carolyn Sullivan
Yvonna Carolyn Sullivan, 86, of Carmi passed away at 7:13 p.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her residence near Carmi. She was born in Seminole, OK on October 5, 1935 the daughter of Raymond Franklin "Rip" and Nina Mae (Castor) Lemon. Yvonna graduated from Crossville High School and went on to obtain her LPN license. She had worked at the State Hospital in Centralia in the Pediatric Unit and later moved on to working in a nursing home and then as a private duty nurse. Yvonna was an avid horse rider, and enjoyed everything to do with the rodeo. She was an artist and loved to paint. Yvonna was a licensed beautician for a time. She also worked at the PayDay factory in Centralia, Illinois. Yvonna was a member of the Mill Shoals Baptist Church and was active with the Crossville Alumni.
Buc-ee's to break ground on first Missouri location in August
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the most talked-about roadway stops in the country is finally getting ready to break ground on its first location in Missouri. Buc-ee's announced on Monday it will break ground on its Springfield, Missouri location on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The gas station and travel center...
KMOV
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. So what is the point of a concealed carry permit?
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
KFVS12
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
WAND TV
Pritzker awards $106M in grants through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Monday $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets across the street. In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching...
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois
We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
Downstate Madison, Illinois fire prompts disaster proclamation | Video
A fire broke out in a metal recycling company building in downstate Madison earlier this week, sending plumes of smoke into the air that were visible from St. Louis.
wfcnnews.com
Train strikes vehicle in Mt. Vernon; downtown crossings closed
MT. VERNON - Several railroad crossings in downtown Mt. Vernon will be closed until further notice after a train struck a vehicle. According to emergency officials on scene, they responded to the incident at the Broadway crossing near 3rd Street around 4:00 p.m. It is currently unclear if there are...
