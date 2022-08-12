Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
WFAA
Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas
DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD monitoring security protocols as school year begins
Some of the Dallas ISD Police Department's nearly 200 officers help welcome students back on the first day at one of the district's 228 campuses. (Courtesy Dallas ISD) Dallas ISD and Richardson ISD are prioritizing school safety across the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in response to concerns following mass shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
biztoc.com
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
KHOU
City of Dallas budget could lead to largest drop in property taxes in 40 years
DALLAS — Dallas City Council members got their first look at the new, proposed budget recently. And to say they liked what they saw might be an understatement as it includes “substantial” increases in both property tax revenue and sales tax revenue. “We’ve had over a 15%...
Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
tornadopix.com
Wylie agrees to Jericho Village, a $7 million apartment complex to help the homeless in Collin County
Thousands of Metroplex residents can’t buy a home, and civic leaders in a Collin County suburb are taking action. Wylie City Council in March approved a redistricting of the area to allow Jericho Village, a 38-unit income-based urban housing complex at 511 Brown Street. Construction of the $7 million...
Hope Clinic of McKinney marks 5th anniversary in McKinney
The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. (Courtesy Pexels) The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. The clinic is now located at 103 E. Lamar St. in McKinney, but it first opened at the Baptist Immigration Center at 505 Titus St., before relocating in 2019. The current location offered more space and additional hours so the clinic could assist more patients. The clinic offers health care services to low-income, uninsured Collin County residents, according to its website. Its services include primary care, physical therapy, counseling, women’s health and more.
LISD trustees disapprove of DCAD budget, citing ‘erosion of trust’
This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees joined the Denton County Commissioners Court and other local town councils in disapproving of the Denton Central Appraisal District budget, saying Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “have caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Friendship, community are key for Grapevine Area Women’s Club
Members (left to right) Linda Springer, Ann Heape, Kathy Holliday, Carol Vandiver, Kristy McPherson, Jana Fisher, Mary Ellen Thomas and Judy Moist help women in the club create friendships. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Book club, ladies night out, wine tasting and mahjong—the Grapevine Area Women’s Club has a little bit...
Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices
Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
dallasexpress.com
Survey: 70% of Texas Teachers Considering Quitting
A new survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) suggested that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting the profession. Researchers Robert Maninger and Casey Creghan of the School of Teaching and Learning in the College of Education at Sam Houston State University oversaw the study and polled 688 teachers in the state.
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees
Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
keranews.org
RJ Construction declares bankruptcy amid legal battle with Arlington school district
Filings in the Northern District of Texas U.S. Bankruptcy Court list the value of his company assets for RJ Construction between $1 million and $10 million and up to 199 creditors. His South Carolina business listing, RJC Carolina, lists between $100,000 and $600,000 in assets and up to 49 creditors.
fortworthreport.org
Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.
A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
Study shows multiple North Texas cities among top in US with most resilient economies
Living in a city whose economy doesn't waver in the face of a pandemic or high gas prices is quite attractive if you're looking to move or stay exactly where you are if you're lucky enough to already reside within them.
concreteproducts.com
Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner
Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
Lynch Legacy Realty Closes Record-Setting Deal For 1,495-Acre Dean Ranch Property
Lynch Legacy Realty Group announced that it has closed a record-setting, 1,495-acre deal with Fort Worth’s Dean Ranch. The deal was brokered by eXp Commercial, according to a news release. The total sale amount cannot be disclosed. Dean Ranch is located on the Fort Worth-Aledo border and has been...
