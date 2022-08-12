ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Straight A's: Here are the top-rated school districts in North Texas

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released "accountability ratings" for all state public school districts and campuses, the first grades handed down by the TEA since the pandemic began. The ratings included A-F grades for several categories for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 campuses, and A-C overall...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Dallas ISD monitoring security protocols as school year begins

Some of the Dallas ISD Police Department's nearly 200 officers help welcome students back on the first day at one of the district's 228 campuses. (Courtesy Dallas ISD) Dallas ISD and Richardson ISD are prioritizing school safety across the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in response to concerns following mass shootings, such as the one in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
DALLAS, TX
biztoc.com

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Grapevine, TX
Education
City
Dallas, TX
City
Grapevine, TX
City
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hope Clinic of McKinney marks 5th anniversary in McKinney

The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. (Courtesy Pexels) The Hope Clinic of McKinney marked its fifth anniversary in July. The clinic is now located at 103 E. Lamar St. in McKinney, but it first opened at the Baptist Immigration Center at 505 Titus St., before relocating in 2019. The current location offered more space and additional hours so the clinic could assist more patients. The clinic offers health care services to low-income, uninsured Collin County residents, according to its website. Its services include primary care, physical therapy, counseling, women’s health and more.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead#Exemptions#The New School#County Government#The Houston Breakdown
Larry Lease

Texans Getting Stressed By The Economy and Increasing Prices

Dallas-Fort Worth Texans are feeling the pain of the economic crisis including the increased costs of groceries and gas.Anne Preble/Unsplash. Texans are getting stressed out about the economy. They have been forced to cut back on spending, which is hard to do as the school year begins. Many are pointing their fingers at President Biden. Dallas News says that seven in 10 Texans they are more worried about their finances than they were last year. 87% said the increased prices have impacted their family situation. Gas prices have risen and are hurting family and business finances, forcing them to cut back on spending for groceries and other non-essential items.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Survey: 70% of Texas Teachers Considering Quitting

A new survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) suggested that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting the profession. Researchers Robert Maninger and Casey Creghan of the School of Teaching and Learning in the College of Education at Sam Houston State University oversaw the study and polled 688 teachers in the state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Larry Lease

Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees

Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Can short-term rentals be restricted by homeowner’s associations or the city? Here’s what legal experts say.

A legal fight may be on Fort Worth’s horizon. As the City Council considers updating the city’s short-term rental regulations, people are questioning the legality of restrictions both in public comment and community conversations. Proponents of short-term rentals have argued homeowners associations and city governments alike don’t have...
FORT WORTH, TX
concreteproducts.com

Holcim steers Lattimore, sister Texas brands under corporate banner

Holcim US is uniting its Texas brands—Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete, Colorado River Concrete—under the Holcim banner, alongside the producer’s Midlothian cement plant south of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. The regional rebrand will advance “big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State,” yet maintain the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction, management notes.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy