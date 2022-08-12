ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston presents Festa di Ferragosto

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston will celebrate Festa di Ferragosto. Originally, Feriae Augusti, a set of feasts established by Rome emperor Augustus, had the purpose to provide Roman citizens a longer period of rest after the harvest. Later, after the fall of the Roman Empire and the rise of Catholicism, this festival was converted into a religious festivity commemorating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven on August 15. Today, Ferragosto is celebrated during the middle of the Italian summer to mark the unofficial start of the summer holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Texas Bar and Nightclub Convention

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 8th Annual Texas Bar and Nightclub Convention will host hundreds of vendors from across the country, who will be showcasing the latest and greatest ideas and products for bar and nightclub owners, managers, and key personnel. Guests will be given the opportunity to catch up with other pros in the industry, recharge their batteries, and have some fun in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Houston Audubon presents Purple Martin Migration Watch Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. From July to September, Houston's Purple Martins spend most of the day feeding on flying insects to build energy for their long journey across the Gulf of Mexico. At dusk, they form large flocks and roost together in preparation for migration. This event celebrates that unique spectacle. Bringing a chair and an umbrella is recommended.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Archway Gallery presents Robert L. Straight: "Phase Five" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Archway Gallery presents "Phase Five," featuring new works in wood, metal, and glass by Robert L. Straight. Straight’s last exhibition, "Fusion 2," showcased his proficiency in many media, including glass, wood, and different metal processes such as welding, forging, and casting. With this exhibition, Straight expands his ideas into the "Fifth Dimension," and breaks new boundaries in his use of materials and techniques.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy