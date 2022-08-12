All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston will celebrate Festa di Ferragosto. Originally, Feriae Augusti, a set of feasts established by Rome emperor Augustus, had the purpose to provide Roman citizens a longer period of rest after the harvest. Later, after the fall of the Roman Empire and the rise of Catholicism, this festival was converted into a religious festivity commemorating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven on August 15. Today, Ferragosto is celebrated during the middle of the Italian summer to mark the unofficial start of the summer holiday season.

